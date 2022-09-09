St. Mary's employee says she was hit with gun, carjacked in hospital parking lot; police arrest two suspects

GREEN BAY – Two suspects have been taken into custody after an armed carjacking in the parking lot at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, 1726 Shawano Ave., according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police were called to the scene at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday after a hospital employee reported being hit in the head with a handgun and having her car stolen by two people.

Authorities tracked the stolen car, a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, to a house about a mile from the hospital on the 400 block of Scott Drive. They found the car empty.

Later, deputies from the Brown County Sheriff's Office found the suspects walking on South Taylor Street near Western Avenue, near where the car was left. The two suspects were taken into custody, police said, and officers found a nearby bag holding an imitation metal firearm that may have been used in the carjacking.

The suspects face possible charges relating to car theft, battery and resisting an officer.

Green Bay Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call 920-448-3200 and reference case #22-249455. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP, www.432stop.com, or the P3 app.

This story will be updated.

More: Officials rename 28 places in Wisconsin that had names derogatory to Indigenous women. Here's where they are.

More: Health care workers have been attacked in parking garages for decades. Why haven't hospitals done more to make them safe?

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Carjacking at Green Bay St. Mary's Hospital leads to arrests of two