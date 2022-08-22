St. Marys man jailed on rape charges in Auglaize County

Aug. 22—WAPAKONETA — A St. Marys man is being held in the Auglaize County jail on $100,000 bond following his arrest earlier this month on felony charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, abduction and burglary.

Timothy Kohlhorst, 56, was arrested Aug. 7. He entered pleas of not guilty last Friday in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court to all the charges.

Kohlhorst was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation at the Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton.