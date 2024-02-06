St. Marys man sentenced by feds for sex with minor

Feb. 5—TOLEDO — An Auglaize County man who drove to Illinois, picked up a 15-year-old female and transported her back to a Lima motel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual activity has been sentenced in the U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio.

Jeffrey Deitsch, 36, of St. Marys and later Spencerville, was sentenced Feb. 1 by District Court Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick to 17 1/2 years in prison on charges of coercion and enticement of a minor and transportation of a minor across state lines for illicit sexual activity.

Deitsch was also sentenced to 25 years of supervised release after he serves his prison term and ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and an additional assessment of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

According to court documents, Deitsch met the teenage Illinois girl online, then drove from Ohio to Illinois less than a week later and transported her back to Ohio. On June 25, 2020, Allen County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Lima after receiving a report that the Illinois runaway was staying there with Deitsch, who was more than twice her age.

Deputies located the victim, who said Deitsch had told her to tell anyone who asked that she was 18. Deitsch admitted to law enforcement that he knew the victim's age before transporting her and engaging in the sex acts.

Deitsch had just been released from state prison the month before, after having served a prison term for abduction of a different female.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Lima.