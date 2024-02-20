St.Mary's School recognized for IREAD results

Feb. 20—St. Mary's School in Greensburg was honored at a ceremony hosted by the Indiana Department of Education on Thursday, Feb 15. The celebration was held at the Indiana State House and honored schools around the state that achieved 95% or higher passing rates on the state IREAD test. St. Mary's in Greensburg achieved a 100% passing rate!

The IREAD is a reading proficiency test given to all 3rd graders in the state of Indiana. The state has set a goal for schools to achieve a 95% passing rate on the IREAD.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner presented the award to schools meeting or exceeding this goal across the state on Thursday. Senator Jean Leising was in attendance to congratulate the schools in her district that were honored.

