St. Matthews officers involved in shooting at Brown Park

Two St. Matthews police officers were involved in an early morning shooting at Brown Park.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 Monday morning and no one was injured, said Assistant Chief Tony Cobaugh.

Brown Park is off Kresge Way and Browns Lane.

No other details were immediately available, though a press conference with Chief Barry Wilkerson is planned for 10:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

More headlines: Christopher Gordon, suspect in killing of Angelica James, arrested in Louisville

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: St. Matthews police officers involved in shooting at Brown Park