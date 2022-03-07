St. Matthews officers involved in shooting at Brown Park

Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal

Two St. Matthews police officers were involved in an early morning shooting at Brown Park.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 Monday morning and no one was injured, said Assistant Chief Tony Cobaugh.

Brown Park is off Kresge Way and Browns Lane.

No other details were immediately available, though a press conference with Chief Barry Wilkerson is planned for 10:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

