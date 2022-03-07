St. Matthews officers involved in shooting at Brown Park
Two St. Matthews police officers were involved in an early morning shooting at Brown Park.
The shooting occurred around 3:45 Monday morning and no one was injured, said Assistant Chief Tony Cobaugh.
Brown Park is off Kresge Way and Browns Lane.
No other details were immediately available, though a press conference with Chief Barry Wilkerson is planned for 10:30 a.m.
This story will be updated.
