St. Matthews Police investigating shooting outside Esporta Fitness

Shots were fired outside a fitness center in St. Matthews Wednesday night as multiple people were leaving the gym, police said.

At about 9:30, three to four people were in the lobby of the center on Shelbyville Road preparing to leave when shots rang out, according to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson. It is unclear if those people were the target, he said.

Esporta is in the same complex as Marshalls and Whole Foods.

No one was struck, though the glass of the front doors was shattered and there were bullet holes in the walls within the gym, Wilkerson said.

The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

