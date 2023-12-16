St. Michael man found guilty of multiple violent federal crimes

Dec. 15—GRAND FORKS — After a seven-day trial, a federal jury found a St. Michael man guilty of six violent crimes.

Nathaniel Patrick Azure, 21, was involved in a non-fatal shooting on Jan. 6, 2021, in Fort Totten, according to a press release from the District of North Dakota United States Attorney's Office.

Azure also assaulted someone while brandishing a firearm on May 21, 2022, in St. Michael, and shot someone else the following day.

He's been convicted of three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Others involved in these crimes have pleaded guilty and have upcoming sentences, the release said.

Azure will be sentenced on April 16, 2024, in Fargo.