St. Michael man and woman plead not guilty in fleeing case

Jan. 19—NELSON COUNTY — A St. Michael, North Dakota, man and woman pleaded not guilty to multiple crimes in Nelson County court on Friday, Jan. 19.

Sherilyn June Lohnes, 34, and Claude Joseph Black Jr., 36,

are accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police

on Dec. 13.

Black is charged with Class C felony fleeing a police officer, Class C felony drug paraphernalia possession, Class A misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle ans Class B misdemeanor driving under suspension. The felony charges have maximum penalties of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Lohnes faces the same charges, as well as an additional charge: Class C felony reckless endangerment — extreme indifference.

A final dispositional conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 5.