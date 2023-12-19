St. Michael woman sentenced to 57 months for involuntary manslaughter

Dec. 18—GRAND FORKS — A St. Michael woman was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Trina Lily Hunt, 20, was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 11, 2021, on the Spirit Lake Reservation, according to a previous news release from the North Dakota district of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hunt was driving a vehicle with two passengers. Winter Skye Bigtrack was driving the other vehicle, which had four passengers inside.

Three of Bigtrack's passengers died. Two were juveniles.

Law enforcement determined that Hunt and Bigtrack were both driving recklessly. They didn't have driver's licenses, were speeding, and were under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the news release said.

Bigtrack pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

Hunt

pleaded guilty

to her four charges in July. She will serve 57 months with credit for time served, and will be on supervised release for three years afterward.

Hunt was granted permission to serve her time at a facility where she will be able to participate in substance abuse treatment.

Together, Bigtrack and Hunt owe more than $75,000 in restitution.