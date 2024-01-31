St. Michael woman sentenced to three years in federal prison

Jan. 30—GRAND FORKS — A St. Michael, North Dakota, woman was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Monday, Jan. 29, for three crimes.

Skyla Kay Cavanaugh, 23, previously pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, false statements and retaliation against a witness, according to a press release from the North Dakota district of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

She will also serve there years on supervised release.

Cavanaugh was an accessory after the fact in relation to a May 22, 2022, non-fatal shooting in St. Michael, the release said.

She gave false statements in the investigation and, months after the incident, confronted and struck a witness.

"Retaliation against people who witness crimes and tell the truth to law enforcement will not be tolerated," U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said. "This sentence will serve as a strong deterrent to anyone who thinks they can use violence to evade justice."

Nathaniel Patrick Azure, 21,

was found guilty of his involvement as the shooter

after a seven-day jury trial in December. His sentencing is scheduled for April 16.

Azure's 25-year-old brother, Michael Al-Jerome Denne, previously pleaded guilty for his involvement in January 2021 and has since been sentenced, the release said.

Dantae Jerome Whitetail, a 23-year-old from Minnewaukan, pleaded guilty for his participation and is scheduled for sentencing on March 6.