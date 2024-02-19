St Michael's Tower to be restored with £137,600 grant

The historic building is used as a heritage centre run by the Gloucester Civic Trust

Historic England has awarded a city £137,600 to restore a scheduled monument, known locally as The Tower.

Gloucester City Council will use the money to make repairs to St Michael's Tower, a Grade II* listed building dating back to the 15th century.

The building was placed on the Heritage at Risk Register in November 2023 due to deterioration of the masonry.

The "vital" conservation work is set to begin on Monday and is expected to finish in April 2024.

St Michael's Tower is the only surviving structure of the former parish church of St Michael and All Angels, which was built between 1455 and 1472.

Since the church was demolished in 1955, the landmark tower has been used as offices, a bell museum, and a Tourist Information Centre.

It is now a heritage centre run by the Gloucester Civic Trust.

Martyn White, chairman of the trust, said: "St Michael's Tower has been vital to the successful operation of the Civic Trust since 2009.

"We are pleased that this work is being undertaken to stabilise the historic structure, so helping our operation to continue to deliver an important heritage centre in the very centre of the city for many more years."

The project will see the tower's lead roof and stonework repaired, and architectural fragments replaced by stonemasons skilled in conservation.

"Gloucester is a beautiful and historic city so it's important that we conserve its heritage for future generations," added council leader, Cllr Richard Cook.

"We're delighted that Historic England has recognised the importance of St Michael's Tower and this grant enables us to undertake the necessary repairs."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk