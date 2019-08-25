St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SMP is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on St. Modwen Properties here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet

SMP is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that SMP has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SMP’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 33%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This implies that SMP has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt. SMP's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if SMP's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of GB companies with similar levels of earnings, SMP's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that SMP's price is currently discounted.

LSE:SMP Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 25th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For St. Modwen Properties, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

