St. Moritz vs. Aspen: Which Ski Mountain Retreat Should Win Your Reservation?

The Swiss mountain town of St. Moritz practically invented the idea of the alpine getaway, becoming a magnet for European elite in the mid-1800s. Although Aspen got a much later start, turning itself from a silver-mining town to a ski destination, it has become America’s premier billionaire winter hideaway. Now that they’re on equal footing, it’s time to assess which mountain retreat deserves your presence.
|
St. Moritz,
|
Aspen,
|ELEVATION (FEET)
5,905
|
ELEVATION (FEET)
7,908
|SKI MOUNTAINS
5
|SKI MOUNTAINS
4
|THE ORIGINAL ATTRACTION
The mountain’s mineral waters drew people in the
|THE ORIGINAL ATTRACTION
For more than 800 years, the Utes used Aspen for
|5-STAR HOTELS
5
|5-STAR HOTELS
2
|MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES
0
|
MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES
9
|
MICHELIN-STARRED RESTAURANTS
6
|
MICHELIN-STARRED RESTAURANTS
0
|
LONGEST SKI RUN
6.2 miles
|
LONGEST SKI RUN
3 miles
|
ARCHITECTURAL ODDITY
The tower of St. Mauritius Church tips to one side
|
ARCHITECTURAL ODDITY
The Aspen Art Museum is a modernist marvel among more
|
WINTER OLYMPICS HELD
2
|
WINTER OLYMPICS HELD
0
|
PRICE OF A VACATION HOME
$6.2 million
|
PRICE OF A VACATION HOME
From $2.3 million
|
PROXIMITY TO PRIVATE-JET AIRFIELD (MILES)
4.5
|
PROXIMITY TO PRIVATE-JET AIRFIELD (MILES)
3
