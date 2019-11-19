St. Moritz vs. Aspen: Which Ski Mountain Retreat Should Win Your Reservation?

Click here to read the full article.

The Swiss mountain town of St. Moritz practically invented the idea of the alpine getaway, becoming a magnet for European elite in the mid-1800s. Although Aspen got a much later start, turning itself from a silver-mining town to a ski destination, it has become America’s premier billionaire winter hideaway. Now that they’re on equal footing, it’s time to assess which mountain retreat deserves your presence.

St. Moritz,

Switzerland Aspen,

Colorado ELEVATION (FEET) 5,905 ELEVATION (FEET) 7,908 SKI MOUNTAINS 5

Lagalb, Diavolezza, Corvatsch, Furtschellas and Corviglia SKI MOUNTAINS 4

Snowmass, Ajax, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk THE ORIGINAL ATTRACTION The mountain’s mineral waters drew people in the

summer around 3,000 years ago. THE ORIGINAL ATTRACTION For more than 800 years, the Utes used Aspen for

summer hunting. 5-STAR HOTELS 5 5-STAR HOTELS 2 MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES 0 MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES 9 MICHELIN-STARRED RESTAURANTS 6 MICHELIN-STARRED RESTAURANTS 0 LONGEST SKI RUN 6.2 miles LONGEST SKI RUN 3 miles ARCHITECTURAL ODDITY The tower of St. Mauritius Church tips to one side

more than the Leaning Tower of Pisa. ARCHITECTURAL ODDITY The Aspen Art Museum is a modernist marvel among more

classic alpine buildings. WINTER OLYMPICS HELD 2 WINTER OLYMPICS HELD 0 PRICE OF A VACATION HOME $6.2 million PRICE OF A VACATION HOME From $2.3 million PROXIMITY TO PRIVATE-JET AIRFIELD (MILES) 4.5

Samedan PROXIMITY TO PRIVATE-JET AIRFIELD (MILES) 3

Aspen-Pitkin County Airport

