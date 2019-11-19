St. Moritz vs. Aspen: Which Ski Mountain Retreat Should Win Your Reservation?

The Editors

The Swiss mountain town of St. Moritz practically invented the idea of the alpine getaway, becoming a magnet for European elite in the mid-1800s. Although Aspen got a much later start, turning itself from a silver-mining town to a ski destination, it has become America’s premier billionaire winter hideaway. Now that they’re on equal footing, it’s time to assess which mountain retreat deserves your presence.

 

St. Moritz,
Switzerland

Dusk winter view of the worldwide famous ski resort of St. Moritz, Graubunden, Switzerland

Aspen,
Colorado

Aspen City Skyline
ELEVATION (FEET)

5,905

ELEVATION (FEET)

7,908
SKI MOUNTAINS

5
Lagalb, Diavolezza, Corvatsch, Furtschellas and Corviglia

 SKI MOUNTAINS

4
Snowmass, Ajax, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk
THE ORIGINAL ATTRACTION

The mountain’s mineral waters drew people in the
summer around 3,000 years ago.

 THE ORIGINAL ATTRACTION

For more than 800 years, the Utes used Aspen for
summer hunting.
5-STAR HOTELS

5

Carlton Hotel St. Moritz

 5-STAR HOTELS

2

The St. Regis Aspen Resort
MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES

0

MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES

9

MICHELIN-STARRED RESTAURANTS

6

MICHELIN-STARRED RESTAURANTS

0

LONGEST SKI RUN

6.2 miles

LONGEST SKI RUN

3 miles

ARCHITECTURAL ODDITY

 The tower of St. Mauritius Church tips to one side
more than the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

The Tower of St. Mauritius Church

ARCHITECTURAL ODDITY

The Aspen Art Museum is a modernist marvel among more
classic alpine buildings.

Aspen Art Museum

WINTER OLYMPICS HELD

2

WINTER OLYMPICS HELD

0

PRICE OF A VACATION HOME

$6.2 million

PRICE OF A VACATION HOME

From $2.3 million

PROXIMITY TO PRIVATE-JET AIRFIELD (MILES)

4.5
Samedan

PROXIMITY TO PRIVATE-JET AIRFIELD (MILES)

3
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport

 

