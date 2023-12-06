“St. Nicholas” greets Russian troops via rockets from a combat helicopter

"St. Nicholas the Wonderworker" personally sat at the helm of the helicopter

A video of a pleasant Christmas “greeting" from Ukraine to Russia has been circulating on social media, showing a combat helicopter piloted by "St. Nicholas the Wonderworker" firing a salvo of rockets at the enemy.

In Ukrainian tradition, St. Nicholas traditionally brings gifts to good people and canes to those who have behaved badly. The Russian Armed Forces hardly deserve anything but canes.

This year, thanks to Ukrainian military aviation, St. Nicholas had the opportunity to fly a combat helicopter and deliver his own version of a “caning" onto deserving Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian servicemen from the aerial reconnaissance unit Magyar Birds, part of the 59th Mechanized Brigade, have prepared special "gifts" for the Russian invaders ahead of St. Nicholas Day and Armed Forces Day, according to another video shared on Telegram on Dec. 6.

