St. Paris man to be sentenced Monday on charges related to death of son's ex-girlfriend

Mar. 6—A St. Paris man who pleaded guilty to charges connected to the October death of a Champaign County woman who had been reported missing will be sentenced on Monday.

Rodney Rider, 54, will be sentenced Monday afternoon to charges related to the death of Whitney Hostler, his son's ex-girlfriend.

Rider pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and possession of criminal tools, according to court records. He remains in the Tri-County Regional Jail with a cash-only $500,000 bond.

Hostler, 25, was reported missing on Oct. 1 after she had not been in contact with family or friends, and was last seen on Sept. 30, according to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies found Hostler's body in a wooded ravine near Kiser Lake Road. The investigation into Hostler's death led them to Valerie and Rodney Rider, who were arrested Oct. 2.

Hostler also shared a two-year-old child with the couple's son.

Valerie Rider, 52, was found guilty at her trial of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and three counts of possession of criminal tools. She was found not guilty of aggravated murder.

She is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on April 1 by Champaign County Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio.

Rodney Rider and Randy Rider, testified during Valerie Rider's the trial, as well as the couple's other three children.

Rodney Rider testified that he saw his wife dragging a duffle bag, with Hostler inside, across the floor of their house. When he asked what she was doing, she said she and Whitney had an argument and she was dead. The couple later put the duffle bag in their truck and drove around until they found a place to dispose of it, according to his testimony.

Randy Rider testified that he and Hostler got into an argument on the Sept. 30 and that his father advised him to leave because Hostler didn't want him there. The younger Rider testified that he went to a friend's house and that went to the Urbana Police Department and requested a wellness check on Hostler after no one had heard from her during the day.