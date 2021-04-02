St. Paris mom sentenced to 21 years to life in death of son's ex-girlfriend

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 2—Updated: 5 p.m.

Valerie Rider, 52, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison and a $2,500 fine in the death of Whitney Hostler, 25.

Rider was sentenced Thursday before Champaign County Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio.

Earlier:

A St. Paris woman found guilty of charges connected to the October death of a Champaign County woman, who had been reported missing, will be sentenced Thursday.

Valerie Rider, 52, will be sentenced in the death of Whitney Hostler, her son's ex-girlfriend.

During her trial in February, in Champaign County Common Pleas Court, Rider was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and three counts of possession of criminal tools. She was found not guilty of aggravated murder.

Hostler, 25, was reported missing Oct. 1 after she had not been in contact with family or friends, and was last seen Sept. 30, according to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies found Hostler's body in a wooded ravine near Kiser Lake Road. The investigation into Hostler's death led to Valerie and Rodney Rider, who were arrested Oct. 2.

Hostler also shared a 2-year-old daughter with the couple's son, Randy Rider.

Randy Rider's father, Rodney 54, was sentenced earlier this month in relation to the death.

Randy Rider has never been charged in Hostler's murder.

Rodney Rider was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with 158 days of jail credit, and a $750 fine. After prison, he will be on post-release control supervision, same as parole, for up to three year.

Rodney Rider pleaded guilty in November to tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and possession of criminal tools, according to court records.

