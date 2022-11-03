St. Patrick’s Cathedral vandal identified by NYPD, linked to acts of hate at two other religious sites

Police have identified a man they believe threw a wrench at Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s residence behind St. Patrick’s Cathedral — and linked him to two other hate crimes targeting religious sites — cops said Wednesday.

Juan Velez, 28, approached the front of the cardinal’s home on E. 50th St. near Fifth Ave. around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 28, cops said.

He looked around before hurling the tool at the front door, then walked off, video released by police shows.

The wrench damaged an outer glass door, cops said.

Cardinal Dolan was not at home when Velez vandalized the home, diocese officials told the NYPD.

Police on Wednesday announced the vandal is responsible for two other instances of criminal mischief as a hate crime.

The day after he smashed Cardinal Dolan’s door, he moved on to an Upper East Side church, police said.

Velez tried to rip a flag down and damage the front doors of All Saint Episcopal Church on E. 60th St. near Second Ave. around 11 a.m. on Oct. 29, cops said.

He struck again later that night, this time as the Archdiocese of New York on First Ave. near E. 55th St. in Midtown East around 9:50 p.m., police said.

Again, he threw something at an outer glass door, damaging it.

No one was injured during any of the acts of vandalism.

Police are still searching for Velez, whose last known address is a homeless shelter in Kips Bay.

They released an image of him Wednesday in the hopes someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.