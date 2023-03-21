St. Patrick’s Day holiday ends in DUI, tickets for these drivers, Manatee sheriff says

Last Friday, the alcoholic beverages flowed at a host of St. Patrick’s Day celebration events in Manatee County.

However, some drivers were arrested for drinking and driving during the holiday festivities, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Saturday.

As part of a St. Patrick’s Day saturation patrol with deputies on the lookout for impaired drivers, the sheriff’s office arrested three drivers for driving under the influence and made three additional traffic-related arrests.

In addition, the traffic unit issued two summons, 32 citations and 21 warnings.

“Deputies remind drivers not to count on the luck of the Irish, but please drive safely this spring,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office’s traffic unit will perform another saturation patrol on Friday, April 7, 2023.