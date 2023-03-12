St. Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago’s Loop wraps up after bagpipes, politicians and revelry

CHICAGO — St. Patrick’s Day festivities returned to Chicago on Saturday, bringing young families, couples and college students downtown for the historic river dye and parade.

Thousands of spectators decked out in their best green attire stood behind police guardrails blocking off the parade route on Columbus Drive between Balbo Drive and Monroe Street as things got underway about 12:30 p.m.

Politicians, unions and a big potato rallied the crowd while blue skies and somewhat tolerable 38-degree weather kept viewers sticking around to the end.

The theme of the 68th annual parade — sponsored by Chicago Plumbers Local 130 UA — was “Recognizing Workers Rights.”

Union groups, high schools and corporations made up a majority of the floats and displays, but the tiny ponies, Big Idaho Potato and Oscar Meyer Wiener car garnered the biggest applause.

Bagpipes playing “When the Saints Go Marching In” signified the beginning of the parade.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot took the lead sporting her classic fedora in what will be her last St. Patrick’s Day as mayor for — at least — four years. Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson and Gov. J. B. Pritzker were not far behind, waving and smiling as they marched. Paul Vallas, another mayoral candidate, was also on hand.

First responders did their best to guide the crowds into position while police horses with green bows stood watch. No masks were in sight, a sign that the public feels COVID-19 is fully over. The parade came back last year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We’re just excited to see what we’re going to see,” Karina Rocha said. “We don’t know what to expect.”

She and her daughter Madeline live in Chicago but COVID-19 and other life events have made this Madeline’s inaugural St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“I like the horses, and I’m excited,” Madeline said. She declined to give the Tribune her age.

Many — like Madeline — were experiencing their first Chicago St. Patrick’s Day. Others with more experience could not help but reflect on how the parade has changed.

“It’s so much more corporate,” Megan Moon, who last came to the parade 30 years ago, told the Tribune. “It used to be people, now it feels like it’s companies more.”

She brought her two kids, Alex and Hunter, who both marveled at Oscar Meyer’s large hot dog car.

College students came into town either to party at the bars, watch the Big Ten tournament at the United Center, or check out the river dye.

“What’s better than getting the community together and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day?” said Vince Caruso, who attends the University of Kansas.

Another traditional fixture is the Parade Queen. Casey Doherty and her court waved from a float decked out in green frills.

While most people who attended the parade are only Irish for the day, for some this day runs deep, said Christian Baker, who is originally from England, and his wife Sarah Geraghty, originally from Ireland. They live in Chicago now.

“We always think it’s such a great atmosphere on St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago,” Geraghty said. “We’ve never seen anything like it anywhere else we’ve been.”

Geraghty added that tales of Chicago’s celebrations are told far and wide.

“I think the whole world knows,” she told the Tribune. “It’s seriously got an amazing reputation around the world as one of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.”

Before the parade was the famous river dye to kick off the day. By 9 a.m., Wacker Drive and the North Side river esplanade between Columbus Drive and Orleans Street were filled shoulder to shoulder as locals and tourists got in position.

An hour later, members of the Chicago Plumbers Local 130 Union zigzagged their skiffs from bank to bank, dumping red powder into the murky green waters, giving the iconic Chicago River a neon green glow that lasts for 48 hours. People come from far and wide to see the plumbers do their work.

“It reminds us of a Brazilian carnival,” Renato Arrudo said, translating for the group. Arrudo is here to study at Northwestern University.

A Brazilian native, he had to bring his family and friends out to see one of the biggest days in the “beautiful city of Chicago.”

With the two large events downtown, the police presence was heavy. Yet, unbeknownst to the thousands of river watchers, just blocks away from the plumbers’ boats a crime scene unfolded when two people were shot.

Earlier, red and yellow caution tape blocked off Dearborn Street between Lake and Randolph streets. A police officer told a couple trying to get through that there was a crime scene investigation happening but the road would be opened back up shortly. Both victims were listed in “good condition.”

Candy, beads and empty plastic containers of alcohol littered the roads by the time the parade ended peacefully about 3 p.m.

———