St. Patrick’s Day Parade Planning Return To Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — An annual tradition is planning a return after COVID-19 caused cancellations of Hackettstown’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2020 and 2021, according to the Hackettstown Business Improvement District (BID).

The lucky number for the parade is 13, with the 13th yearly parade planned for March 13 at 3:30 p.m., the BID announced on its website.

About 14,000 people normally attend the parade each year, the BID stated.

The parade Grand Marshal is planned to be Joseph “Joe” Barnes, with Irish dance groups, bands, bagpipers, drums and other groups expected to march in the parade. Centenary University and Hackettstown High School groups, area fire departments and rescue squads, the Hackettstown Community Band and Junior and Senior Colonial Musketeers are planning to participate, the BID stated.

During the parade, a special pet costume contest is planned at 3:30 p.m. at Czig Meister Brewing Company on 106 Valentine St. Pets are expected to be able to walk in the parade after the judging at Czig Meister.

Other happenings leading up to the parade:

Hackettstown St. Patrick’s BID Bar and Brew Crawl on Thursday from 6 p.m. to close. Tickets are $25 each and plan to benefit the parade committee. Participating establishments include Marley’s Gotham Grill, Bea McNally’s, Man Skirt Brewing and Czig Meister Brewing Company. Find out more details here.

Grand Marshal Reception on March 10 at 6 p.m. at David’s Country Inn on 314 Main St. The dinner is $55 per person for $500 for a table of 10. Click here for more information about the reception.

Limited edition Hackettstown New Jersey and Ireland t-shirts are available to order through Friday. Find out how to order one here.

