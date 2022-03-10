The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is on the way. And so is snow.

#ParadeAndSnowDay

If you're heading to Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade, you'll want to bundle up.

On Saturday, the Tops Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to the streets of downtown following a two-year hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic. The question is, will those streets need to be plowed? The forecast calls for frigid temperatures, fierce wind gusts and accumulating snow, which will arrive late Friday night and take hold on Saturday. Regardless, “The parade is a go,” parade committee member Kate McBride said. “It’s upstate New York in March.”

#WestwardBound

Got the Rocky Mountain region on your mind? Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop service between Rochester and Denver three days a week starting May 27. Flights will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

#MurderChargeAdded

One of two people alleged to have assaulted a woman inside a hotel room last year has now been accused of killing her, Rochester police say. Jennifer Shea, 44, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alicia Saladyga, 51, who was attacked during a robbery in April 2021. Saladyga was hospitalized for several weeks before dying. Shea has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. She and Christopher Pate, 44, both were charged in connection with the attack — Shea with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery and Pate with first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Pate has a pending lawsuit against the city and RPD for the use of excessive force in another incident.

#WorkerKilled

A 30-year-old Rochester man who had just finished his shift at work and was driving a co-worker home was shot to death during an attempted carjacking early Tuesday morning, Rochester police say. Shafi Mutombo and his passenger were confronted by a suspect just after midnight on Peckham Street in northeast Rochester. When officers arrived, Mutombo, who came here from Africa, was not conscious or breathing, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was uninjured, and the car was not taken.

See you Friday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is on the way. And so is snow.