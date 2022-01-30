🌱 St. Patrick's Day Festival Changes + Controlled Burn At Refuge

Hello, neighbors! Kayla Harrison here with the Monday issue of the Savannah Daily.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and milder. High: 65 Low: 41.

Here are the top 3 stories in Savannah today:

Savannah officials are weighing changes to St. Patrick’s Day festivities in hopes of curbing public drunkenness and littering while boosting business at local restaurants and bars. The parade is coming back after two years of cancelling due to the coronavirus. Some of the change proposals are including a multi-day St. Patrick's festival with outdoor concerts on the riverfront, no more beer and food vendors, and denial of parking permits for party buses. (Hilton Head Island Packet) Savannah National Wildlife Refuge completed a controlled burn of more than 400 acres of land on Saturday. Amy Ochoa, a refuge ranger, explained that the layout of the land kept the operation safe and there's "not going to be any risk of the fire jumping or getting out of the confined area." The controlled burn also ensures the land is more habitable for birds at the refuge. (WTOC) The Savannah Police Department celebrated four promotions and 15 graduates at a ceremony at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. The new officers completed 11 weeks of state-mandated training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and for weeks of specialized training at SPD's Patrol School. Lt. Dana Purvis, Lt. Kasey Suddath, Sgt. Christopher Ameduri, and Sgt. Warren Blauth were celebrated for their promotions. (Press Release Desk)

From our sponsor:

Today's Savannah Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Savannah:

Story continues

From my notebook:

Mr. Sun brings a kaleidoscopic presence sure to appeal to bluegrass and American roots fans alike to the Savannah Music Festival 2022. On these gloomy winter days, Mr. Sun offers a cheerful sound from this supergroup featuring Berklee College of Music professors Darol Anger and Grant Gordy. Get your tickets today! (Facebook)

If you'd like to join the Savannah Stopover family, they're looking for volunteers for the upcoming festival March 11th and 12th! They have opportunities for stage hands, promotions, hospitality, merchandise sales, festival registration and more! Details, perks and more info are included with the sign-up form on the website: https://www.savannahstopover.c... (Facebook)

Help the Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance to do good at the 2022 SJF Telethon. Dinner is served, so join SJEA and reach out to your friends and neighbors in support of the Annual Community Campaign. More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/event... (Facebook)

Loving the Savannah Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday off right! I'll see you soon.

— Kayla Harrison

About me: Kayla Harrison is a Writing Arts professor, as well as a freelance writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. In her free time, you can find her listening to podcasts, writing poetry, and visiting local coffee shops.

This article originally appeared on the Savannah Patch