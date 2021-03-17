St. Patrick's Day to be largely virtual in NYC for 2nd year

FILE - This file photo from Saturday March 16, 2019, shows Sharon Keely, left, of Dublin, viewing the St. Patrick's Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York. A largely virtual St. Patrick's Day is planned for New York City on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage became one of the city's first coronavirus casualties. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A largely virtual St. Patrick's Day is planned for New York City on Wednesday, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage became one of the city's first coronavirus casualties.

Although the city's usual huge parade with floats and marching bands has been canceled, a few dozen people are expected to march at 6 a.m. to keep the tradition alive, a spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Then at 8:30 a.m. there will be a live broadcast of the St. Patrick’s Day Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, according to the parade organizers' website. A virtual parade featuring clips of marching groups from past years will follow at 10 a.m. and an hourlong show streaming on Facebook at 11 a.m. will include performances by singers Andy Cooney and Moya Brennan.

Multitudes of people usually line Fifth Avenue for New York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, which traces its roots to the 1760s.

The city was just starting to shut down to halt the spread of the coronavirus on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, and de Blasio waited until days before the parade to cancel it. A small group marched in the rain before 7 a.m.

St. Patrick's Day is also usually big business for the city's taverns and restaurants, and a major date on the calendar for tourism.

This year, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, celebrations will be muted. Establishments that serve alcohol can only do so if they also serve food. Closing time is 11 p.m. Taverns and pubs, like all restaurants, can only fill 35% of their seats. That will rise to 50% two days after the holiday.

People staying home can take in a 5 p.m. program on the Catholic Faith Network featuring parade leaders and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York, and TV station WNBC will broadcast “St. Patrick’s Day: A Celebration For All” at 7 p.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Banker Gets Shot of Cash From Wall Street For NYC Mayoral Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street and real estate titans are pouring cash into a group that’s backing former Citigroup Inc. banker Ray McGuire’s bid to become the next mayor of New York City.New York for Ray, a political action committee, has raised $3.2 million from a who’s who of the city’s financial elite, according to state Board of Elections Records as of March 15.That includes $250,000 from former American Express Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Chenault and his wife, Kathryn, $200,000 from real estate tycoon Aby Rosen, and $100,000 from his partner at RFR Holdings, Michael Fuchs. John Hess, the CEO of energy giant Hess Corp., gave $600,000.McGuire’s campaign has so far focused on a promise that the former banker’s wealth and lack of political experience makes him able to resist the compromises and favors other politicians make to special interests. But McGuire’s recent haul from private donors suggests otherwise.McGuire, 64, said “he is unbeholden to anyone,” in a one-hour interview with Bloomberg News last week. “I ain’t making no deals.”Instead, the former head of Citigroup’s mergers-and-acquisitions practice said in the interview that he is telling voters, particularly those in Black and brown communities about his plans to revive the city’s economy, reduce red tape for small businesses, and restore ties with the business community that frayed under Mayor Bill de Blasio.Unlike other mayoral hopefuls such as city Comptroller Scott Stringer, McGuire has refused to participate in the city’s public campaign financing program. The program limits direct donations to candidates in return for allowing local residents’ contributions to be matched at eight times any donation of $250 or less. The public finance law was created to encourage candidacies from individuals without access to wealthy donors.By contrast, the political action committee working on McGuire’s behalf can spend unlimited amounts on the race as long as it’s not coordinating with his campaign, giving him a potential sizable advantage over rivals who agree to donation limits in exchange for public funds. McGuire has separately raised $7.4 million, according to campaign finance records.The cash haul will allow McGuire and his backers to spend millions of dollars on advertising to catch up in the crowded mayoral race before the June 22 Democratic primary, where he’s vying against others with more name recognition or political bases. McGuire, a first-time candidate, is lagging in the polls behind Andrew Yang, the former U.S. presidential candidate, and Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams.McGuire enlisted the help of famed filmmaker and Brooklyn resident Spike Lee to make his campaign announcement video and has garnered the support of New York Knicks greats Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley.Chenault, who ran American Express for nearly two decades and is now a venture capitalist, said his family contributed to the campaign because of McGuire’s economic plans for the city, not because he expects any benefit to the financial sector.“Our contribution has nothing to do with the financial services industry. We want a Mayor who will work for all New Yorkers,” said Chenault, who said he’s been close friends of McGuire for 30 years. “He has a strong economic plan to rebuild New York City better and fairer than it has ever been.”Real estate interests have contributed more than $1.1 million to the super-pac that’s supporting McGuire. That includes Broadway producer Daryl Roth, the wife of Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steven Roth, who donated half a million dollars, and entities controlled by Queens developer Richard LeFrak.Other boldface names who’ve donated to McGuire include billionaire investor Ken Langone, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack, hedge fund managers Louis Bacon and Mark Kingdon, and philanthropist Laurie Tisch.McGuire has campaigned as an advocate for business, whether it’s a bodega owner or a real estate developer. He’s proposed using city taxpayer funds to pay half the salaries of workers in small businesses for a year to spur job creation as the city recovers from the pandemic’s lockdown.“We want to raise as much as we can to help tell the story of Mr. McGuire,” said Quentin Fulks, a political consultant who is working as the executive director for New York for Ray.“Mr. McGuire started at the bottom and was able to rise to become very successful,” said Fulks. “I don’t think that Mr. McGuire should be ashamed or run away of his successes. In fact that’s one of the reasons why we believe that he is the best person to help New York City recover and rebuild back better than it was before Covid.”McGuire was raised by his single mother in Dayton, Ohio. A good student, he was accepted into Connecticut’s Hotchkiss School, an elite prep school. He went to Harvard College for his undergraduate degree and stayed for his MBA and law degree.Fulks said the super-pac’s staff is prohibited by law from speaking to McGuire or employees of his campaign.If a candidate violates the law, “everything that the outside group spends money on becomes an in-kind contribution to the campaign and subject to the contribution and expenditure limits,” said Matthew Sollars, a spokesman for the city’s Campaign Finance Board. The board may assess penalties of as much as $10,000 for each violation, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shakespeare in the Park returning this summer

    Shakespeare in the Park is returning this summer following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the free outdoor series returning to the Public Theater's Delacorte Theater in Central Park in July.

  • Tory Burch RTW Fall 2021

    The designer let the positive feelings flow for New York in polished, versatile, masculine-feminine American sportswear looks.

  • The Buzzer: Winning streaks end for Islanders, Penguins, but Sabres keep losing

    Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.

  • Texans agree to terms with Derek Rivers

    Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has struck a deal with another former Patriot defender in free agency. Agent Michael Perrett announced that his client Derek Rivers has agreed to a contract with the Texans. Caserio was in a top personnel job with the Patriots when the defensive end was drafted by New England in the [more]

  • Archaeologists find dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments

    For the first time in 60 years, Israeli archaeologists have discovered dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments, pieces of parchment that date back to around the first century. The more than 80 fragments were found inside a cave in the Judean Desert, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Tuesday. Also discovered in the cave were an intact woven basket believed to be 10,500 years old and the 6,000-year-old mummified skeleton of a child. The Dead Sea Scrolls are ancient Jewish religious manuscripts that were first discovered in the 1940s and 1950s, and are some of the earliest known copies of Biblical texts. It is believed the newly found scrolls were hidden in the cave by Jewish rebels fleeing a Roman advance. The parchment fragments feature Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum, including the verse, "These are the things you are to do: Speak the truth to one another, render true and perfect justice in your gates." Joe Uziel, head of the Israel Antiquities Authority's Dead Sea Scrolls unit, told The Associated Press that Biblical texts are not "static," and the slight differences picked up in different scrolls are "important." When those details are added up, he said, it allows historians to "understand a little bit better" how the Biblical text came into its Hebrew form. More stories from theweek.comTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors2 killed after commercial-grade fireworks explode at California home

  • Georgia shootings: Eight people killed in attacks on spas in Atlanta

    Eight people- the majority believed to be women of Asian descent - were killed in shootings at three different spas in the state of Georgia on Tuesday and a 21-year-old male suspect was in custody, US police have said. Four people were killed in a shooting at Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, a suburb of Georgia's capital city Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing the Cherokee County sheriff's office. The Atlanta police department separately confirmed that four women were found dead at two business establishments in Atlanta, identified by media as the Gold Massage Spa, and Aroma Therapy spa. "Upon arrival, officers located three females deceased inside the location from apparent gunshot wounds," the police department said in a statement. While on the scene, officers were advised of shots fired across the street, and upon responding they found a fourth woman who appeared to have been shot dead.

  • Packers place second-round tender on Robert Tonyan

    The Packers have moved to secure tight end Robert Tonyan‘s return to the team for the 2021 season. According to multiple reports, the Packers have tendered Tonyan as a restricted free agent at the second-round level. That sets him up to make $3.384 million and the Packers would get a second-round pick if they opt [more]

  • The Nasdaq Is Acting Strange. What That Means for Stocks.

    The biggest divergence between the Dow and the Nasdaq came in the middle of the bear market that was caused by the bursting of the dot-com bubble.

  • Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams indicates he's retiring

    Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he's retiring from football. Williams opened an Instagram post by referencing the uniform number he wore with the Green Bay Packers and saying that “No. 38 is clocking out at 38!” He then proceeded to thank his family members and each of the NFL organizations he played for during his career.

  • India's coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months

    India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million. India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil. Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.

  • Packers tender all 4 exclusive rights free agents, including WR Allen Lazard

    Receivers Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey will all be back in 2021 on the one-year exclusive rights tender.

  • Atlanta shootings: Asian women among eight killed at three spas

    The attacks around Atlanta, Georgia, come amid a surge in hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans.

  • Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown

    In its most forthright condemnation of the military's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations, the government-appointed organisation also said in a draft statement its members intended to halt activities in an apparent protest. The State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee (Mahana) planned to release a final statement after consulting the religious affairs minister on Thursday, the Myanmar Now news portal reported, citing a monk who attended a meeting of the committee. Monks have a long history of activism in Myanmar and were at the forefront of a 2007 "Saffron Revolution" against military rule, an uprising which, though suppressed, helped usher in democratic reforms.

  • A declassified US intelligence report threw cold water on Republican conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots

    The report flew in the face of Trump and Bill Barr's suggestion that foreign actors produced fake mail ballots to rig the 2020 election.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have removed the Sussex Royal monogram from their stationery

    The couple faced criticism last year for continuing to use a crown in their monogram despite stepping back as senior royals.

  • We will not back down under sanctions, China warns EU

    China warned the European Union on Tuesday against planned EU sanctions for human rights violations, saying Beijing would not yield if Brussels interfered in its internal affairs. EU ambassadors are expected on Wednesday to give the go-ahead for sanctions in response to alleged human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority. Zhang rejected accusations of persecution and forced labour of Uighurs in China's far west region of Xinjiang, saying "China haters" were spreading lies for political gain.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.

  • 5 people and movies that don't deserve their Oscar nominations - sorry

    Glenn Close received a nomination for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," despite many critics panning her performance as over-the-top.