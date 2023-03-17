St. Patrick's Day parade live stream: Watch New York City's massive holiday celebration

St. Patrick's Day is upon us. And so is New York City's famous parade to celebrate the holiday.

The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade claims to be the oldest and biggest parade for St. Patrick's Day worldwide. About 150,000 people march in the spectacle each year, the parade organizers say.

According to the parade's website, the first New York City St. Patrick's day parade "was held on March 17, 1762 – fourteen years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence."

The parade falls on March 17 almost every year, with the exception of when the 17th falls on a Sunday – when the parade is moved to March 16, to observe the Sunday Sabbath.

History of St. Patrick's Day: Why do we celebrate it, and why do we wear green?

Money: Get your leprechaun on with these St. Patrick's Day deals (yes, the Shamrock shake is back)

When does the NYC St. Patrick's Day parade start? How to watch

This year's parade will start at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

For those not attending in person, the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade will be broadcast live at the embed at the top of this page and on USA TODAY's YouTube channel. USA TODAY's live stream is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET.

It will also be available on the parade's website, NBC 4 New York and on several streaming channels.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: St. Patrick's Day parade live stream: Watch 2023 New York City parade