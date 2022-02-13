St. Patrick's Day Parade And Outdoor Drinking: Around Morristown

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Morristown.

Morristown Allows Some Outdoor Drinking For St. Patrick's Parade

Town Council rejected The Homestead's application because of its vicinity to people's homes.

Morris School District Responds To End Of State Mask Mandate

New Jersey officials will allow masks to come off in K-12 schools on March 7.

Morristown Medical Center Ranked Among Top 50 U.S. Hospitals

According a new ranking by Healthgrades, Morristown Medical Center is in the top 1 percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

Where To Find Free N95 Masks At Morristown Pharmacies

Patch checked local pharmacies that the CDC said would offer government-provided N95s. Only one has received shipments of the masks.

Hospitalizations Decline Across Atlantic Health As Omicron Wanes

Atlantic Health System, which includes Morristown Medical Center, emphasized getting boosted against COVID-19 to stay out of the hospital.

Morristown's Go-To 'Treat Yourself' Meals: Patch Readers Respond

Patch asked Morristown readers, 'When you're feeling down or want to indulge, what restaurant do you run to?' Here's what they said.

LGBTQ Wedding Showcase Coming To Morristown Hotel

The event at Hyatt Regency Morristown will showcase dozens of gay-friendly wedding vendors.

Gov. Murphy Has Good News For Morris Co. St. Patrick's Day Parade

Morristown's parade didn't happen the last two years. But Gov. Phil Murphy sees 'no reason to cancel' St. Patrick's Day parades this year.

2 Illegal Weed Dispensaries Raided In Morris County: Prosecutor

Illegal sales took place at four Dirty Jerzy Supplies locations, including stores in Butler and Randolph, according to Bergen Co. officials.

