🌱 St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns + Toddler Shoots Leg

Plenty of sunshine, but cool. High: 56 Low: 37.

The 41st annual Dallas St. Patrick's Day & Festival starts at 11 a.m. today, Mar. 12, at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street. Dirk Nowitzki is serving as the Grand Marshal for the parade, which was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WFAA has the weather forecast, road closures, and more detailed information regarding this exciting community event. (WFAA.com) A 2-year-old Dallas boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The incident occurred Friday afternoon in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. The boy is reportedly in stable condition at Children's Medical Center. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) DJ Daniel, a 10-year-old with terminal brain and spine cancer, has become the newest member of the Dallas Police Department. DJ wants to bring awareness to childhood cancer while honoring the legacy of another local child who also dreamt of working in law enforcement. The City of Dallas has designated Mar. 11 as "DJ Daniel Day." (WBAP News/Talk)

2022 Dallas St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl At The Nodding Donkey (Noon)

VineCrafters Winter Farmers Market At Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce (7:00 PM)

The Dino Safari exhibit will be closed due to winter weather hitting the Dallas area. (Facebook)

Watch DJ Daniel's swearing-in ceremony. Daniel is the newest member of the Dallas Police Department. (Facebook)

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews battled a structure fire at 4000 Cole Avenue on Friday afternoon. (Twitter)

