St. Paul 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of teen found in alley

A 16-year-old St. Paul boy is accused of fatally shooting another boy of the same age Monday afternoon in an alley on the city’s East Side and then returning to Johnson High School, where he appeared to re-enact the deadly encounter for other students, according to a juvenile petition filed Friday.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged J’veon Jamauri Brown with two counts of second-degree murder, without intent, while committing a robbery in connection with the killing of Antwan Calvin Watson in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Brown was arrested Tuesday morning in downtown St. Paul, near Fifth and Minnesota streets. He had a loaded Glock 26 9 mm handgun in his front waistband, according to police.

The county attorney’s office has filed a request to have Brown certified to stand trial as an adult. He will make an initial court appearance on the charges Friday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers and medics responded to an alley in the 1000 block of York Avenue at 12:25 p.m. on a report of someone on the ground not breathing with signs of trauma. Watson was found with multiple gunshot wounds, including two to the chest. He died at the scene.

Spent 9 mm casings and live 9 mm ammunition were near Watson’s body.

While processing the scene, officers were told by two people that “JB,” later identified as Brown, was the shooter. They said he was a student at Johnson.

School surveillance video from after the shooting shows Brown talking to several students and appearing to re-enact the shooting, including “holding both arms out in a shooting stance” and “mimicking chambering a round into a handgun.”

Investigators learned that a third teenage boy with the initials K.H. could have been involved in the shooting. On Tuesday, he told investigators he was walking with Watson and Brown in the alley and heard Watson call out to him. He said when he turned around, he saw Brown point a gun at Watson and shoot him. K.H. said he ran.

K.H. told investigators he did not know why Brown shot Watson. He said Brown later sent him a message through social media that read, ”that’s what y’all get.”

In an interview with investigators after his arrest, Brown initially told officers that he was at school when the shooting happened and that he heard about it. He gave several versions of what happened, including that K.H. shot Watson. After being told there was video of him running out of the alley seconds after the killing, Brown admitted that he shot Watson.

Brown told police he had heard that K.H. and Brown were planning to rob him, so ”he tried to up first.” He also said he was not friends with them.

