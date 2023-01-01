St. Paul’s 40 homicides: Who was killed, status of cases and why they’re not a murder record

The 40 homicides in St. Paul last year were the most in the city, but it won’t be record-setting when the police department officially reports crime statistics for murders to the state.

That’s because authorities say four of the cases weren’t criminal acts — they were classified as potential instances of self-defense. It’s possible at least one more case may be in a similar category.

St. Paul recorded 38 killings in 2021 — and the police department said they all were marked as criminal homicides or murders — which means 2021 remains the worst year for murders in the city.

Despite the distinction, the violence remains well above what was happening in St. Paul prior to 2019. In the 20 years ending in 2018, St. Paul averaged 16 homicides a year.

There were 30 homicides in 2019 and 34 in 2020. The 2020 number matched the previous record in Minnesota’s capital city, which was set in 1992.

Nationally, FBI statistics show the murder rate in 2020 was up 29 percent. The murder rate was up 4 percent in 2021.

St. Paul has seen year-over-year declines in some crime categories — aggravated assaults were down nearly 9 percent, rape and robbery declined about 18 percent and burglary fell nearly 12 percent, based on preliminary police department data as of Dec. 18. Meanwhile, vehicle theft was up 25 percent compared to the same time last year.

But the loss of life continued to be unsettling. Of 2022’s 40 homicides:

Thirty-three were shootings.

At least eight happened during alleged situations of domestic abuse or domestic disputes.

Seven people were killed in three incidents: two double homicides and one triple homicide.

Most homicides involved people who knew each other — whether briefly or for a long time — while there were a few instances that appeared to be between strangers.

St. Paul police have continued to have a rate higher than the state average for solving homicides, with a clearance rate of about 80 percent for 2022.

The city’s Office of Neighborhood Safety is leading Project Peace/Operation Aspire, which connects people involved with gun violence with community-led programming, job training, cognitive behavioral therapy and life coaching. There have been about 100 people referred for the program, and they’ve been triaging who they can work with first, said Brooke Blakey, Neighborhood Safety director.

Those killed in St. Paul last year ranged in age from 16 to 66. This is a look back at who died and what allegedly happened. Cases classified as potential instances of self-defense are noted:

Tina Marie Fells-McCombs, 47

A 39-year-old is accused of kicking in the door to Fells-McCombs’ apartment at 180 W. Larpenteur Ave. on Jan. 9 and stabbing her. After Maurice Angelo McClinton Smith’s arrest, he told police he was “a simple prophet.”

Fells-McCombs’ family said there wasn’t a “clear explanation to the cause of this tragedy.” She was the mother of six sons, who ranged in age from 3 to 28 at the time of her death.

Smith is charged with murder. He and Fells-McCombs were Facebook friends and Smith said they met about a month earlier, but it wasn’t clear from the complaint how well they knew each other.

Smith was civilly committed as mentally ill and found incompetent to proceed with the criminal case. A review hearing is scheduled for March and the criminal case could move forward if it’s determined he’s competent to proceed from a legal standpoint.

Otis Elder, 38

Mekhi Speed, who was 17 at the time, admitted that he another person went to buy marijuana and decided instead to take it. They approached Elder’s parked vehicle in the 500 block of North Prior Avenue, between University Avenue and Interstate 94 on Jan. 10, and Elder was shot.

Speed, whose case was moved to adult court, received a 16-year sentence for aiding and abetting unintentional murder.

Motika Elder, one of Elder’s sisters, told Speed in court that he broke her heart. “They robbed my brother literally for his life,” she said.

A male who was 16 at the time is also charged with aiding and abetting murder. His court case is ongoing.

Speed’s cousin, Amir Locke, was fatally shot by a Minneapolis officer as police carried out a “no knock” search warrant in February in the investigation into Elder’s killing. The 22-year-old Locke was not named in the warrants.

Kyle Quinn, 31 (no charges because of potential self-defense)

A 911 caller reported that a man came into a residence in the 300 block of Blair Avenue and pointed a gun at someone’s head, according to police. They told police there was an exchange of gunfire and Quinn was shot. He died at the hospital on Jan. 18.

Police said Quinn knew people at the house, but apparently not the person he encountered.

Officers initially arrested a 31-year-old. He was released and not charged because the Ramsey County attorney’s office said self-defense couldn’t be disproved.

A cousin of Quinn’s described him as “a big goof ball (who) didn’t mean no harm to anyone.” He “was the baby of four sons, and is the second child that was wrongfully taken from their mother,” the cousin wrote on a fundraising website. Quinn’s brother, Philip Quinn, was shot and killed during an encounter with a St. Paul police officer in 2015.

Latifa Tasha Minor Brown, 31

Brown’s boyfriend of 11 years pleaded guilty to shooting her in their residence in the 40 block of Lyton Place on Jan. 22. She and Mark Antonio Bell Jr., 36, were parents to a 1-year-old boy.

After the couple came home from a bar, Bell told police he grabbed one of Brown’s guns and they argued. He said Brown, who had a permit to carry a gun, pulled a gun on him, according to the criminal complaint. He said he heard Brown’s gun click as she pointed it at him and he fired the gun that he’d grabbed.

Bell said in court he’d acted in self-defense. But Brown’s family emphasized that Bell could have walked away and left her alone. A sister of Brown has said Bell abused her during their relationship, but she couldn’t convince her to leave; Bell said he had not been abusive to Brown.

Bell was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Brown’s family cried at his sentencing, naming all the things she’d miss in her son’s life and that he wouldn’t grow up to know his mother. They said Brown always wanted to be a mother and her son was her “miracle baby” after she had multiple miscarriages.

Linda Johnson, 66

Johnson was a lifelong St. Paul resident — “that was her life, St. Bernard’s (High School) and Rice Street,” said her daughter, Joy Johnson.

On Jan. 23, she was found dead after a relative called police. Johnson’s husband of nearly 50 years pleaded guilty to fatally beating her in their home in the 1400 block of North Dale Street.

A prosecutor said a presentence investigation and letters from family members revealed a history of Arvid Harry Johnson’s physical and verbal abuse toward his wife, though Johnson didn’t have a previous criminal history. He received a sentence of just under 11 years.

Linda Johnson had five children, 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson. She enjoyed cheering on the Minnesota Twins and Wild, and collected Tinker Bell memorabilia.

Casanova Carter, 26

Carter was playing a video game in a home in the 700 block of Winslow Avenue when a flurry of bullets fired from outside struck him in the chest, back, face and neck. Police linked his Feb. 1 killing to other violence that followed.

Four men are charged with aiding and abetting murder in Carter’s shooting. Carter had recently posted on social media calling one of the men a “snitch” and, as a result, the two “were beefing,” according to criminal complaints.

One of the suspects also told police that “word on the street was that people believe (Carter) could have and should have stopped (a) homicide that occurred in West St. Paul in June 2021,” a complaint said.

Carter was a father who “loved his family more than anything,” his obituary said.

Julia (Yulia) Li, 34

Li was driving when police say a teenager opened fire on Feb. 16 in the 1000 block of Payne Avenue. “She was just going about her business when all of a sudden she was shot,” according to a police spokesman, who said at the time that the shooting was random.

A 15-year-old was charged with murder and his case is ongoing in the juvenile court system.

Li joined H.B. Fuller, a publicly traded Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Vadnais Heights, in a marketing role in 2017. She’d most recently worked as a global business director and also led the company’s Amazon business project. Li is survived by her husband, parents and sister.

Agustin Martinez, 28

As people gathered for the funeral of Casanova Carter on Feb. 21, a shootout broke out outside a funeral home on Humboldt Avenue near Robie Street. Martinez was killed and four other people were shot and wounded.

Surveillance video showed a fistfight on the sidewalk in front of the funeral home before the shooting started. Martinez was involved in the fight and eventually walked away out of camera view, according to criminal complaints.

Four men were charged with assault with a deadly weapon, including one who was shot and wounded in the shootout.

James Jeffrey King Sr., 57

King was found shot in his parked vehicle in a driveway in the 200 block of Front Avenue on Feb. 9. He was hospitalized and died March 1.

A passerby reported seeing a Honda Odyssey driving by, the driver pointing a gun out the window and then the sound of a shot. Police linked Kavion Jayvon Barnett, 27, to the same type of vehicle. After his arrest, Barnett said he only meant to scare King and not kill him, according to a criminal complaint.

Barnett said he had “prior confrontations” with King about loud music and the most recent was a couple of nights before the shooting. Barnett has pleaded not guilty and his case is ongoing.

King was a lifelong East Sider, survived by his son, granddaughter and other relatives, according to his obituary.

Regis A. Jones, 31

It was March 4 when emergency responders were sent to an alleyway behind the 600 block of Blair Avenue and discovered Jones shot in the head. Police learned that neighbors heard a gunshot about 6:30 the night before.

Prosecutors charged Delaquay Levius Williams, 28. He’s also one of the men charged in Casanova Carter’s killing.

“Police believe that Williams murdered (Jones) to keep him from talking about the murder of (Carter),” according to a complaint filed against a man accused of being an accomplice after the fact in Jones’ homicide. Williams has pleaded not guilty and his court case is ongoing.

Kelli Ranning Goodermont, 44

Police say Goodermont’s long-time boyfriend, Patrick Morris Simmons, stabbed her multiple times and set her on fire at their workplace at Superior Brokerage Services in the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue, near Como and Snelling avenues on March 15. Simmons returned to his Bloomington home, set it on fire and drove away before his arrest.

Goodermont had reportedly recently broken up with Simmons, according to a criminal complaint. She detailed abuse by him when she filed for a protective order in June 2021.

Goodermont had three daughters — two were teens and one a young adult at the time of her death. They “were her world,” a friend said.

Simmons has been civilly committed as mentally ill and was found incompetent to proceed with the criminal case. The case could move forward if it’s determined he’s competent to proceed from a legal standpoint.

Dion Lamarr Ford Jr., 21

Ford, who had a permit to carry a gun, was being robbed when he pulled out a handgun and shot the suspect, who police said was Xavion Tyrece Bell, 22. Bell fired back and killed Ford on March 31, according to charges filed against him.

The police chief said at the time that everything he knew pointed to Ford being “an innocent victim.”

Surveillance video from the Maryland Supermarket and the restaurant next door at Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street showed Ford inside both locations and Bell following him, a criminal complaint said.

Ford, who graduated from St. Paul’s Central High School in 2019, was an All-Conference basketball player and also played football for the school. His coach remembered him as a “great, energetic kid.” He went on to play basketball at Lake Region State College in North Dakota, Casper College in Wyoming and North Dakota State College of Science.

Bell has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled for July.

Kaleef L. Barnes, 33 (no charges because of potential self-defense)

Barnes kicked in the front door of his girlfriend’s apartment and threatened her on April 1, the woman’s 56-year-old father reported to police. The father shot and killed Barnes in their residence in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue.

Prosecutors did not charge the father, saying they “were unable to disprove a self-defense claim.”

Barnes was previously charged with assault against the man and his daughter, and there were domestic assault warrants out for his arrest, according to court records.

Michael Alexander Pleasants, 33

Pleasants was robbed and shot during a marijuana deal in the 200 block of Bates Avenue on April 26, according to murder charges filed against two men.

Police discovered Pleasants was texting with Traivon Dennis Campbell, with Campbell asking if Pleasants had marijuana available in $100 quantities, according to criminal complaints charging Kemarri Miller Roan, 18, with murder and Campbell, 22, with aiding and abetting murder.

Campbell told police he didn’t think Roan was serious about shooting Pleasants, and said he didn’t know Roan had a gun until he used it, according to a complaint. Their court cases are ongoing.

Erick Stevens, 26

Stevens was hanging out in a home in the 700 block of West Edmund Avenue on May 4. He’d gone there with his friend, Tisen Doverspike-Wiggins, 21. A witness said Doverspike-Wiggins asked to see Stevens’ handgun and he gave it to him.

Doverspike-Wiggins pointed the gun at Stevens and said he’d shoot if he stepped toward him, then shot him in the chest and ran away, according to a complaint.

Doverspike-Wiggins has pleaded not guilty to murder and his trial is slated for February.

Tylor Butterfly, 22

In the weeks after Butterfly was fatally shot, police requested tips and they continue to ask anyone with information to come forward. Butterfly was found in the street near Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street on May 19 and no one has been arrested.

Butterfly had four siblings and two young children.

His “life ended too early but he sure did live his life to the fullest,” his family wrote in his obituary. “… He always knew how to make someone laugh because he (was) so funny. … His legacy will live on through his family.”

Tristan Trice, 38

Police said Trice was fatally wounded during a domestic dispute on May 20. A woman called 911 and reported Trice had been shot inside a car near Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street. He died at the hospital about three hours later.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman and she was later released from jail. The police department continues to investigate and has not presented a case to prosecutors to consider charges.

Demitri Ellis-Strong, 37

Ellis-Strong was shot multiple times on the Green Line’s Central Station platform near Fifth and Minnesota streets early May 20.

Shawn Michael Tillman, 34, is charged with murder. A man with Tillman beforehand said Tillman and Ellis-Strong had “a beef,” according to a complaint.

Surveillance video showed the suspect approached Ellis-Strong and pulled out a gun. Ellis-Strong took a few steps backward and the man shot him.

He was killed in “a senseless act,” the mother of Ellis-Strong’s two sons wrote on GoFundMe. “… He was a fantastic father, stepfather, brother, and friend.”

Prosecutors have also charged Tillman in a series of other St. Paul incidents — he’s accused of shooting into a St. Paul apartment in April, robbing two markets at gunpoint in March and April, and robbing a small business in April and firing a shot at a person in the process. Tillman has entered pleas of not guilty in the court cases, which are ongoing.

Leonardo Bedell, 59

Police received a request to “check the welfare” of Bedell, which led officers to his senior living apartment in the 700 block of East Seventh Street on June 3. They found him dead from a shooting.

On June 5, police arrested a 49-year-old woman. She was released from jail without being charged and the case remains under investigation.

Christopher Shawndale Pryor, 41

Pryor’s sister told police she went to pick him up at an apartment in the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue on June 13 and called him because he wasn’t waiting outside. When Pryor answered, his sister heard him arguing with a male over money and a female screaming in the background. The sister saw a female leaving, who told her two males were fighting and someone had been stabbed.

Responding officers found Pryor dead from multiple stab wounds.

Police later arrested Dwight David Ford, 47. He told an investigator he and his girlfriend set up a “trick,” with his girlfriend agreeing to sexual acts with Pryor in exchange for money and crack cocaine, according to a murder charge filed against him. After, Pryor said he was missing $120 and started accusing Ford’s girlfriend of stealing his money, Ford reported. They argued and Ford said his girlfriend looked scared. He grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Pryor, the complaint said.

Ford was found incompetent to proceed with the court process due to mental illness and the criminal case is on hold. He was civilly committed.

Jeffrey C. Foss, 59

Foss was found fatally shot on a sidewalk July 1 in front of an apartment building in the 600 block of North Dale Street.

Payton Lee Wood, 23, is charged with murder. He told an investigator he returned home and found two men, one who was later identified as Foss, going through their alcohol and cigarettes that were out on picnic tables. Wood said he and one of the men fought and the man swung a knife at him.

Wood said he grabbed a gun from his truck and fired because he feared he was going to be stabbed. An investigator informed Wood that Foss was not the man with the knife. Wood has pleaded not guilty and his court case is ongoing.

Foss’ family said his “life was taken by a senseless act of gun violence.”

“Jeff handled most situations in life with a great sense of humor,” the obituary said. “… He was a gifted craftsman, an artist, a mechanic, a carpenter, and he could fix or build anything.” When it came to his two children, his “eyes would sparkle when he would talk about them.”

Sylvester Cain, 38 (no charges because of potential self-defense)

Police responded to a 911 call July 13 in the 100 block of Bates Avenue and found Cain had been stabbed. He died at the hospital the next day.

A woman who had children with Cain told police he got upset with her, they started arguing and he told her she’d end up in the hospital, according to police. She said she picked up a knife because she felt threatened and Cain charged at her as she held the weapon in front of her.

Prosecutors reviewed the case for potential charges and declined to file them, saying they couldn’t prove the woman wasn’t acting in self-defense.

Ka Lor, 30

Lor and Yia Xiong were in a relationship for 10 years and had five children. Xiong, 33, asked their kids to go to the basement to play on Aug. 16 and then shot Lor, 30, and himself, police said.

The couple’s oldest child, a 9-year-old, heard the shots and found his parents’ bodies. He called 911 and herded his four younger siblings out of their house in the 2000 block of California Avenue so they wouldn’t see what happened.

Lor’s sister memorialized her in a Facebook post, writing, “You did not deserve what you went through yesterday night. You were the best mom to your children and the best sister and daughter anyone could ask for.”

Kenneth Wells, 39

Wells was standing with the owner of a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace and others near Manitoba Avenue and Rice Street on Aug. 31.

Surveillance video showed the 37-year-old Jaguar owner retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and put it under a jersey he’d been wearing earlier.

Then, someone fired gunshots toward the men and Wells was shot.

When the shooting stopped, Demetrius D. Lott, 26, exited the Jaguar’s passenger side, ran down an alley where the shots came from and fired an automatic handgun, a criminal complaint said. He and the Jaguar’s owner sped away.

Police found 29 spent casings where Lott fired and another group of casings in the alley, which were in a direct line of fire to where Wells was shot. Wells’ homicide remains under investigation.

Lott pleaded guilty to carrying a gun in a public place without a permit.

Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding, 44

After a report of a shooting at a duplex in the 900 block of East Case Avenue on Sept. 4, police found five people shot, three of them fatally.

A 33-year-old who was wounded told police he was at his friend’s home when a man he knew as Antonio came inside wearing a ski mask. He greeted Antonio, saying, “What’s up, D?,” but Antonio said, “I’m not D” and started shooting. He killed the 33-year-old’s girlfriend, Gonzales.

Freeman and Spaulding, who were in a relationship, were also fatally shot.

The 33-year-old told police that Antonio was a heroin dealer who’d “been paranoid lately suspecting the feds are tracking him and that people are snitching on him,” according to a complaint charging Antonio D. Wright, 41, with murder and attempted murder. The man said he owed Antonio $500 for heroin, but didn’t think he’d “do all this for $500,” the complaint said.

A friend of Gonzales wrote on GoFundMe she “was in the right place at the wrong time. Her unfortunate and sudden death has been challenging and puzzling for not only her family but the whole community. She was a loving mother to four exceptionally wonderful children.”

Wright’s court case is ongoing.

Antwan Watson, 16

Watson was found shot in an alley in the 1000 block of York Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 10.

Officers received information that a person known as JB, later identified as J’veon Jamauri Brown, was the shooter, according to a juvenile petition filed against Brown, who is now 17. Police located surveillance video from Johnson Senior High School, where Brown was a student, that appeared to show him reenacting the shooting as he talked to several students, the petition said.

After police arrested Brown, he initially said he wasn’t at the shooting. He later said he wasn’t actually friends with Watson, and he rushed Watson because he heard he and another teen were planning to rob him, according to the petition. Brown said he grabbed a gun that was in Watson’s pants, struggled with Watson for the weapon and the gun went off.

Marcus Darnell Miller, 24

Miller and his girlfriend were walking in the area of Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street on Oct. 11 when a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and cut them off. Two males with guns got out. One searched Miller’s pockets and the other asked Miller if his name was “Marcus.” They told him he owed people money.

After they robbed Miller, the pair started shooting at him and he tried to run away, but they continued shooting. He died of a gunshot wound to the back.

Surveillance footage showed they left in a blue Kia Sportage and police were able to see the first two letters of the license plate. Officers learned a blue Kia Sportage matching those letters had been stolen earlier that day. Police found the vehicle two days later, processed it for evidence and matched a latent palm print to Daeshon Lee Tucker, 16.

Police later arrested Tucker.

“Officers commented that they did not think the murder was supposed to happen that way, to which Tucker replied, ‘It wasn’t supposed to happen at all,'” the petition said. Prosecutors charged Tucker Dec. 20 with aiding and abetting murder.

Jason Murphy, 40, and Jon Wentz, 56

Murphy was working as a handyman at a sober living house and Wentz was a resident when they were both stabbed on Oct. 10.

Joseph Francis Sandoval II, 32, had just moved into the residence in the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue. Sandoval told police that he sat down on the couch in the home and the “TV kept saying ‘take your opportunity,’ so I took my opportunity,” according to a criminal complaint. When an investigator asked Sandoval what he meant, he said, “The TV said they’re going to kill me.”

Sandoval is charged with murder. Last year, he was civilly committed for being mentally ill and chemically dependent. He had several pending charges, including for first-degree assault.

Murphy’s parents said he was a caring, quiet man, and the father of a 15-year-old. “It really meant a lot to him to help, especially the less fortunate, because he’s had some hard times in life,” his mother said.

Deandre L. Buckner, 28 (no charges because of potential self-defense)

Police were told that Buckner arrived at a home in the 600 block of Preble Street on Nov. 1. Buckner said he was looking for a person who owed him something and he wanted it back. Buckner started shooting at the house and a resident fired back, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found Buckner shot in front of the address and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Police arrested a 20-year-old at the scene. The county attorney’s spokesman said they decided not to charge him “due to facts uncovered in the police investigation that strongly support a self-defense and defense-of-others claim by the person who fired the fatal shot.”

Deondrae Atkins, 33

Atkins was found fatally shot on the ground in the 200 block of West Ninth Street on Nov. 13.

People told police that Atkins’ Saturn Aura was missing and that he regularly sold fentanyl pills from his parked car in the area. Surveillance video showed two men had approached Atkins as he sat in his Saturn. Police identified them as Keland Makeba Kamese Raino, 45, and Jesse Willis Gleeson, 32.

Prosecutors say Raino was seen on video pulling an object from his waistband and Gleeson tried to open Atkins’ rear driver’s-side door, but it was locked. Then, Gleeson “flinched as if reacting to a gunshot,” according to a criminal complaint.

Atkins opened his car door and walked away from his Saturn while hunched over. Raino got in Atkins’ Saturn and drove away.

Atkins walked across the street and collapsed. Raino and Gleeson are both charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Howard Johnson, 24

Police were searching for Johnson on Dec. 5 after a woman called 911, reported a domestic assault by Johnson and said he had a gun.

St. Paul police Sgt. Cory Blanshan radioed that he saw Johnson with a gun, and that he was pointing it at a car he was trying to carjack. Blanshan struck Johnson with his squad car. Johnson got back up and there was an exchange of gunfire between him and Blanshan on Hudson Road near Earl Street, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the police department.

Johnson died from the shooting. The BCA is investigating and prosecutors will review the case to determine whether Blanshan’s use of force was legally justified.

Johnson was a father of 4-year-old twin boys. Johnson’s 27-year-old brother said at the time that Howard “deserves more. … We want answers.”

Isaiah Coleman, 20

Coleman was found dead on Dec. 6 about midnight after officers responded to a report of “a man down in a parking lot,” in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane, police said.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man on Dec. 20. He has not been charged and the case remains under investigation.

“Isaiah was an amazing son, father, brother,” said his mother, LaShelle Coleman. “… He was taken too soon but will always be remembered and loved abundantly.”

He had a 1-year-old and another child on the way.

David Burton Johnson, 18, and Ellijah Payne, 21

Metro Transit police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find the man suspected of killing Johnson and Payne on Dec. 12. Both young men were shot in the building connecting the Green Line’s Central Station to the skyway.

Police said the suspect is Martin Orea, 26, of St. Paul. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and people with information about his whereabouts can call 612-349-7222.

Johnson was killed on his 18th birthday. “David was outgoing, carefree and lived life to the fullest,” his family wrote in his obituary.

Alexandra Pennig, 32

Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, told authorities that his girlfriend, Pennig, died by suicide at her apartment in the 200 block of East Fifth Street on Dec. 16.

Ecker reported he had a permit to carry a firearm and Pennig knew a gun was in his backpack. He said that after Pennig shot herself, he took the gun because he was scared he’d get in trouble because it was his weapon, according to a criminal complaint. He then put the gun on Pennig’s chest.

Ecker also said Pennig had used her left hand to grab the gun, though her family said she was right handed. There was no blood on Pennig’s hand and the gun “was remarkably clean,” the complaint states.

Prosecutors charged Ecker with murder. Ecker was working as a nurse practitioner in Fergus Falls at the time of the shooting. He told police that he and Pennig met when they worked together at a clinic in Fergus Falls and had been dating for two years.

Lashonda Nix, 40

Nix heard knocking on her door in the 600 block of East Cook Avenue on Dec. 16, peeked out a curtain and was shot.

Prosecutors charged Curtrez D. Johnson, 40, on Thursday with murder. His 18-year-old son had been wounded in a shooting at the Nix home on Dec. 13. The circumstances of the shooting, including who was responsible, remain under investigation.

After his arrest, Johnson told police that he drove past the spot where his son was shot every day. He said he wouldn’t hurt anyone, but “if he were going to retaliate it would be against the person who did something” to his son.

Nix was a mother of four. She was expecting her second grandchild in July and was to graduate from her studies in medical billing and coding in April.

Alex Becker, 22

Becker was on his way home from work late Tuesday. “He was robbed and shot outside his home only a few feet from his door and his mother,” his aunt wrote on GoFundMe.

He was found in an alley in the 500 block of West Lawson Avenue and pronounced dead early Wednesday. No one was under arrest as of Friday.

Becker was a 2019 graduate of Como Park Senior High School. He had three younger siblings, and spent his free time playing video games with his brothers and watching movies with his sister. He worked at Goodin Co. on Como Avenue.

