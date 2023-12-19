St. Paul bank robber caught by cash tracker sentenced to federal prison
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for robbing a bank in the city’s Battle Creek neighborhood.
Andre Christopher Nelson on Jan. 17 pointed a handgun at three Huntington Bank tellers, demanded cash and ran off with nearly $28,000 they gave him, the charges said. Before he left, he said, “Have a nice day. Stay warm.”
The cash included a tracker, however, and police soon found and arrested the 43-year-old between apartment buildings in the 2000 block of Wilson Avenue, just north of Interstate 94.
Nelson was carrying an Aldi bag, which contained the cash, tracker, an unloaded Ruger handgun and a mask, gloves, sunglasses and sweater that matched what the robber wore, charges said.
Nelson pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of a bank robbery and was sentenced last month.
In exchange for his plea, federal prosecutors dismissed a charge of carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, which carries a lengthier prison sentence.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Former South St. Paul Schools IT director sentenced to prison for possessing child porn
Crime & Public Safety | As foundation for ‘excited delirium’ diagnosis cracks, fallout spreads
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul murder trial: Jurors to deliberate in case of 2nd man charged in killing of 22-year-old walking home from work
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul man sentenced to nearly four years in prison for firearms charge
Crime & Public Safety | Civilly committed Woodbury mother receives 40 years of probation for killing daughter, injuring son