St. Paul Christmas Eve crash: Police ID 65-year-old pedestrian and his dog, who were both killed

A man who died, along with his dog, after they were struck by a driver on Christmas Eve was identified Tuesday as a 64-year-old from St. Paul.

Steven Wirtz was crossing West Maryland Avenue at Park Street in the North End when a 45-year-old man driving a Ford sedan east on Maryland Avenue hit them about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics pronounced Wirtz dead at the scene. His dog, a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Gunther, also died.

The driver stopped after the crash, was not arrested and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. They’re investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Related Articles