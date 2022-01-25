St. Paul city attorney's office moves to hire 2 outside lawyers for officers in wrongful death suit. Aunt of man killed disagrees.

Jan. 25—The aunt of a man fatally shot by St. Paul officers said they should not be allowed to be represented by taxpayer-funded private attorneys when the city attorney's office usually represents city employees in lawsuits.

But the city attorney's office says the addition of a wrongful death claim to the federal lawsuit is a factor in presenting a conflict of interest. They say they cannot represent the officers who fired their weapons, along with providing legal counsel to the city and seven other officers named in the lawsuit.

St. Paul city council members were scheduled to vote last week on appointing outside attorneys to the two officers, but delayed the matter until this Wednesday.

"Why would the St. Paul city council write two blank checks to pay an independent law firm to do the work that the St. Paul city attorney's office has been doing for other officers," Monique Cullars-Doty, aunt of Marcus Golden, asked Monday. She was joined by relatives of three other people who died after encounters with St. Paul police, who also opposed the move.

The city attorney's office said in a statement that "each (officer in the Golden lawsuit) is entitled to their own defense of their respective actions" and their office "cannot handle defense of both of them in the instance where defense of one may" work to the detriment of others. The city is required by state law to provide legal services to officers if they were working in the scope of their duties, and to cover any payment that arises from a lawsuit.

The hourly rate for outside counsel would be capped at $225 per hour, according to the resolution the city council is scheduled to vote on. The city attorney's office does not have an estimate of total costs for attorneys.

GRAND JURY CLEARED OFFICERS; LAWSUIT CHALLENGES POLICE ACCOUNT

A grand jury cleared officers Jeremy Doverspike and Daniel Peck in the Jan. 14, 2015, shooting of Golden, who was 24, in the parking lot of the Valley Hi-Rise apartments at 261 E. University Ave., near Regions Hospital. Police said Golden sped toward and nearly struck one of the officers with his sports-utility vehicle.

Doverspike and Peck both fired on Golden. A loaded handgun was found within Golden's reach in the SUV, according to police.

But the lawsuit filed by Golden's family says he was unarmed. It says the officers arrived in a squad without activating the siren or emergency lights and, after the officers got out and began approaching Golden, he tried to drive around them and their vehicle.

One shot struck Golden in the forearm and the other entered the back of his skull; he died of gunshot wounds from one or both officers, according to the lawsuit.

WRONGFUL DEATH CLAIM ADDED

Wrongful death claims generally have to be filed within three years under Minnesota law. The Golden family's attorney, Paul Bosman, argued they should be allowed to amend the lawsuit to include wrongful death because of the law's "murder exception," which says a wrongful death claim can filed later if it was "caused by an intentional act constituting murder."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright wrote in a December order, allowing for the wrongful death claim to be added, that for the officers to prove their use of deadly force was justified under state law, "it will need to be shown that Doverspike and Peck had reasonable grounds to believe that the fleeing Golden had committed or attempted to commit a felony involving the use or threatened use of deadly force or that he would cause death or great bodily harm if his apprehension was delayed. The complaints do not set forth what Doverspike and Peck knew at the time they shot Golden."

In a transcript of a 911 call, a man reported he'd been receiving death threats from his ex-girlfriend's former boyfriend, who he said was named Marcus and "always has a gun."

The city's original response to the lawsuit last February said injuries or damages alleged in the lawsuit "were caused solely by reason of ... Golden's own wrongdoing and/or misconduct," and the officers' actions "were legally reasonable, proper and necessary under the circumstances and authorized" by U.S. and state laws.

The family's lawsuit is seeking at least $100,000 in damages, though Cullars-Doty said it's not about the money. "I want accountability and change," she said Monday.