St. Paul double-homicide suspect booked into jail; murder charges pending
St. Paul police have identified the murder suspect arrested Thursday shortly after two men were found killed in a home in the Payne-Phalen area.
Joseph Francis Sandoval, 32, of St. Paul, has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail on two counts of suspicion of murder in connection with the killings. He has yet to be charged.
Police said Friday the names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.
According to police, someone reported around 4:30 p.m. that two people were unresponsive and injured in the 1100 block of East Lawson Avenue. Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.
Officers took Sandoval into custody Thursday near the home, according to a jail booking report.
Police have not disclosed how the men were killed or the circumstances that led to their deaths.
