St. Paul high school charges: Student found with gun after picture on social media

A photo on social media showed a St. Paul high school student with a handgun — and the background of the picture was identifiable as school property, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Police responded to Central Senior High School about 2:20 p.m. Monday. Staff identified the student in the picture as a 16-year-old, and confirmed the clothing he was wearing in the newly posted photo was what he was currently wearing.

School personnel and police went to the teen’s class, and a staff member asked him to leave the room. Officers tried to take him into custody, but he pulled away and ran down the hall. Officers pursued and took him into custody.

Police found a handgun in the teen’s pants. A serial number search indicated it had been stolen.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged the student Tuesday with possession of a gun by a person under age 18 and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

He was in court Tuesday, pleaded guilty to the first count and was sentenced to probation, according to the county attorney’s office.

