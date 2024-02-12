After St. Paul high school receives tip, student found with gun

A student was found with a gun at a St. Paul high school Monday afternoon after the school received a tip.

No threats were made and no one was injured, Central Senior High School Principal Cherise Ayers wrote in a letter to parents.

In November, a 16-year-old was charged with having a pistol with an extended magazine at Central High School.

“I can’t stress enough for all members of our Central community to say something if you see or hear any safety concerns,” Ayers wrote. “It is not lost on me that this is the second such incident we have had this school year. It is also the second time that we have had a safe outcome. This only happens when we are working together to care for everyone.

If you have any weapons in your home, make sure they are safely stored and not accessible. All reports or tips are investigated.”

The school was put into “a hold in place” during Monday’s incident and dismissals were delayed by a few minutes while police left the building.

