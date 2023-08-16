St. Paul homeowner fatally stabbed 73-year-old man last month in self-defense, prosecutors say

Ramsey County prosecutors have declined to bring charges against a Highland Park homeowner in last month’s fatal stabbing of a 73-year-old man, who St. Paul police say tried to get into the home while armed with a knife.

Police said Tuesday that Robin Sherwood Lambert of Bloomington first stabbed the 59-year-old man in the chest with a knife during the July 29 altercation, which began about 9:30 a.m. after Lambert knocked on the door of his home in the 1100 block of Bowdoin Street, near Cleveland Avenue and Mississippi River Boulevard.

Dennis Gerhardstein, spokesman for the Ramsey County attorney’s office, said in a Tuesday statement that the man’s “use of self-defense against” Lambert was “justified based upon all the facts presented to us by the investigators.”

Police previously said that two men stabbed each other during the altercation, and that Lambert, who was stabbed in the leg, was detained until officers arrived. Both men were taken to a hospital, where Lambert died. The homeowner is expected to recover, according to police.

Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster released more details of the incident Tuesday, which he said came from interviews with those involved.

Lambert rode a Metro Transit bus into the area and got off the bus about a block and a half from the man’s home.

The homeowner is a Metro Transit bus driver, according to an online search by the Pioneer Press. However, Ernster said there is no connection between the man and Lambert, and it’s unknown why he selected that home.

After Lambert knocked on the door, the man’s adult daughter saw Lambert, who appeared to be tucked into the corner of the doorway as if he needed help. She opened the door, and he tried to get into the home by “forcing his head through the open door,” Ernster said.

The woman told investigators that Lambert had “crazy eyes,” according to Ernster, and she tried to hold the door closed and prevent him from entering the home. She yelled for help from her father, who was sleeping at the time. Lambert was wearing latex gloves.

The man ran to the door and confronted Lambert. He told police that he felt as if he was punched in the chest, but realized Lambert stabbed him in the chest, according to Ernster. With help from his daughter, he was able to get the knife away from Lambert and stabbed him in the leg.

The man and his daughter held Lambert down on the sidewalk in front of the home, and soon were assisted by two good Samaritans who were working on a home nearby and heard the fight.

A follow-up search warrant at Lambert’s home revealed that he had many knives similar to the one used in this incident, which led investigators to believe he brought the knife with him to the home, Ernster said.

Lambert was charged with murder in the early 1980s, and was civilly committed as mentally ill and dangerous, court records show. He was sent to the state security hospital in St. Peter.

About 20 years later, he was released to a residential treatment facility, began living independently in an apartment in 2007 and continued receiving psychiatric and social services.

A 2021 risk assessment, along with information at a hearing, showed Lambert did not present a “substantial” danger to the public, according to a court filing. A board recommended he be released from civil commitment, which he was two years ago.

Court records showed no new criminal cases against Lambert since then.

