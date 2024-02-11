St. Paul house fire: Update on survivors

TechCrunch

In the latest development, Xensam, a startup out of Stockholm that provides AI-based tools to help businesses understand and track where and how software is being used, has raised $40 million. Oskar Fösker, Xensam's CEO, who co-founded the company with his brother Gustav (the CTO), said in an interview that it will be used to continue developing its AI technology stack, to hire more people (it's now at 100 employees) and to break into the U.S. market. The world of software access management, which others in the space sometimes call software expense management or software license management, is a crowded one, not least because the problem getting tackled is big and important for multiple reasons.