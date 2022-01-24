St. Paul liquor store employee shot while trying to stop shoplifter

Jan. 24—An employee at a St. Paul liquor store who confronted a shoplifter Sunday afternoon was shot twice and is in stable condition, police said.

Officers responded about 3:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of liquor store at 140 Snelling Avenue North, according to Steve Linders, a St. Paul Police Department spokesman.

When they arrived they found a man in his twenties had been shot twice in the abdomen, Linders said. Officers provided first aid until medics arrived and took the man to Regions Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the man confronted a shoplifter who had just left the liquor store. The shoplifter pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no suspects had been arrested as of 6 p.m. Sunday.