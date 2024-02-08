St. Paul Lutheran Church adds new headsets to enhance audio for worship

LANCASTER -- The St. Paul Lutheran Church of Lancaster has added new generation headset microphones to significantly enhance the worship experience.

Clear communication is important especially for those who may otherwise have problems clearly hearing and understanding the service.

Dwight (DJ) Hoover, audio manager for the Church said the Shure BLX 14R/MX53 wireless headset system has the latest government bandwidth of 524-865 MHz. It has more channels for the transmitter and receiver to be programmed with so they can utilize unused channels. The receiver can search for unused channels to achieve the greatest clarity. The transmitter and receiver use digital signals to guard against interference. The ear set MX153 provides a clear and even voice experience.

The church for some time has had available individual Hamilton receivers with earbuds for those needing assistance, this new system will pair nicely with these receivers to give a clearer experience.

Saint Paul Lutheran Church is located at the corner of Wheeling Street and Eastwood Avenue on the East side of Lancaster Ohio. The Church offers services at 9:15 am Sundays and 6:pm on Wednesday evenings. The Church may be reached by calling 740-654-1331 or on Facebook by entering St Paul ELCA , Lancaster Ohio or the website at www. stpaullancaster.org.

