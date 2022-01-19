St. Paul man, 21, accused of initiating sex with 12-year-old girl

Jan. 19—A 21-year-old St. Paul man is accused of initiating a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old that lasted several months.

Marcus Alexander Steichen was charged earlier this month in Ramsey County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl met Steichen in April or May of 2021 when she started hanging out with a group of kids in a park on the city's East Side.

The girl told police that Steichen gave her alcohol and had sexual contact with her multiple times at various locations in the city, including her parent's house, according to the criminal complaint.

On her first encounter with Steichen, the two had been drinking together. He walked her home, but on the way, he took her into an alley and had her sit on his lap. He began saying sexual things to her and molested her. She told police she was scared and did not say anything, according to the criminal charges.

After that, he sneaked into her parents house on several occasions and had sex with her, the complaint states. The girl went to police on Oct. 25.

When interviewed by police, Steichen denied having sex with the girl and denied buying alcohol for her or other kids, according to the complaint.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.