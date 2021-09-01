St. Paul man, 74, sentenced for shooting one housemate, attempting to shoot another

Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·2 min read

Sep. 1—A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for shooting one housemate during an October argument in their West Side residence and attempting to shoot a second one.

On Tuesday, Francisco Moreno Magalon, 74, sat silently in an orange jumpsuit and COVID-19 face mask, his head down, listening to a Spanish interpreter explain the sentence that Ramsey County District Judge Paul Yang handed down.

Magalon was sentenced to seven years for shooting the first housemate in the face. Of that, he will spend 4 1/2 years in prison and the remaining time on supervised release.

He also was sentenced to three years for the attempted shooting of the second housemate. Of that, he will spend two years in prison and one year on supervised release. He will serve his sentence consecutively. He was given credit for 313 days of time served.

He was originally charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty July 15. As part of the plea agreement, his charges were downgraded to one count each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Magalon declined his opportunity to speak and neither of his victims came to court to give victim-impact statements.

His attorney, Sarah Leonard, spoke on his behalf.

"What happened in October 2020 couldn't be further from the person I've gotten to know over the past year," she said. "I have found Mr. Magalon to be an extremely kind and gentle person. This would have never happened if he hadn't been drinking that night. I know that he's extremely remorseful over what happened."

Prosecutor Nelson Rhodus reminded the judge about the suffering of the victims.

"This was an incident that had a significant impact on both victims in this case," he said. "This was just an inch away from a double homicide."

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Oct. 23 in a multi-occupancy residence in the 400 block of Curtice Street on St. Paul's West Side.

Witnesses told police that Magalon appeared drunk and was arguing with a 62-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. Magalon became angry and pulled out a handgun and fired a round at the 62-year-old man, striking him on the right side of his chin. The 43-year-old man confronted Magalon, who pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger. The gun jammed and did not fire, the complaint states.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More than 100 women have been killed by men in the in UK this year

    The Counting Dead Woman project has counted at least 100 women who have been killed by men or where a man is the principle suspect in 2021.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts broken promise on Afghan exit

    President Joe Biden glossed over his broken promise to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan until the last Americans are out and offered the faint assurance — even with the last U.S. planes gone — that it's never too late for U.S. citizens to leave. “There is no deadline,” Biden said Tuesday.

  • As fire nears, some Lake Tahoe residents buck order to flee

    After seeing gusty winds in the forecast as the fire moved closer to his Lake Tahoe community, Johnson said he planned to leave Tuesday afternoon to join his girlfriend in Reno, once he had packed up a few precious items to take with him. While more than 20,000 residents and likely thousands of tourists packed roads leading out of Lake Tahoe on Monday to flee the Caldor Fire closing in on the resort community, a handful of people decided to buck the mandatory evacuation orders and stay behind. In the West, where bigger and hotter wildfires rage through the forests each year, more communities find themselves staring down evacuation orders.

  • Victim said her calls for help were unheard after sex abuse on subway

    The college student said it was only her and the suspect on the train when she was suddenly sexually assaulted.

  • Videos capture encounter between Chicago officer and Black woman walking a dog

    Police asked for patience. The woman was not arrested; her attorney alleged racial profiling and said she did nothing wrong.

  • ‘I watched him shoot my dog in the face.’ Suspect in police-K9 shooting sentenced.

    Trey Christie pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting Durham K-9 named Daro, a Belgian Malinois, in the face.

  • 3 charged with staging car accidents on LA County freeways

    Three people who allegedly purposely caused accidents on Los Angeles County freeways, including some in which motorists were severely injured to collect money from insurance companies are set to be arraigned today in court.

  • Man arrested after gunfire erupts during protests outside San Diego Mayor’s home

    Authorities arrested a man suspected of opening fire on a group of protesters outside of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s home. The protest centered around improving rights for San Diego’s homeless population.

  • Police: Overnight shooting injures 4 in west Las Vegas on Rainbow Boulevard

    Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the west part of town on Sunday.

  • Suspect Identified In On-Air MSNBC Assault, Arrest Warrants Issued By Mississippi Police

    A man who might have violated his probation in Ohio by traveling to Mississippi is being sought by police in the storm-hit state as a suspect in Monday’s on-air assault of MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster. The Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi has identified the suspect as Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, and today issued […]

  • Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons Tuesday to seven Black men who were executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, in a case that attracted pleas for mercy from around the world and in recent years has been denounced as an example of racial disparity in the use of the death penalty. Cries and sobs could be heard from some of the descendants after Northam's announcement. The “Martinsville Seven," as the men became known, were all convicted of raping 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, a white woman who had gone to a predominantly black neighborhood in Martinsville, Virginia, on Jan. 8, 1949, to collect money for clothes she had sold.

  • College Senior Who Bragged About Capitol Riot 'Infamy' Takes Plea Deal

    Gracyn Courtright, a college senior, bragged about her actions on Jan. 6 on social media.

  • FBI agent who investigated sex crimes against children is charged for sex crimes against children

    FBI agent David Harris was fired and charged for sex crimes across three states that included minors.

  • Cases against 17 people charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot on hold after lawyer goes missing

    An associate told a judge John M. Pierce was in a car accident, then told another judge Pierce was on a ventilator, hospitalized with COVID-19.

  • Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill, prosecutors say

    The Justice Department on Monday alerted several federal judges that an outspoken attorney representing at least 17 alleged rioters charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is reportedly hospitalized and possibly incapacitated after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving the bulk of his cases effectively at a "standstill" and his clients "without counsel." The California-based attorney, John Pierce, currently represents more defendants charged in the riot than any other defense lawyer -- including multiple alleged members of the Proud Boys group and a number of individuals accused of assaulting law enforcement officers. In recent weeks, an associate at Pierce's law firm, Ryan Marshall, has appeared in Pierce's place during multiple hearings, where he offered conflicting reports about the status of Pierce's health.

  • Trump Fanatic In American Flag Jacket Will Take Plea Deal For Attacking Cops At Capitol

    Robert Scott Palmer, known to online sleuths as #FloridaFlagJacket, was arrested in March after a HuffPost story revealed his identity.

  • Houston Instagram model found dead in Richmond apartment, police say

    She was known as Miss Mercedes Morr and police believe she was killed in a murder-suicide.

  • Canadian officer charged with assault 19 months after brutal manhandling of nursing student

    A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer accused of abusing a woman suffering from a mental health crisis in Kelowna, British Columbia, last year was finally charged with assault last week. What happened: Mona Wang, a nursing student at the University of British Columbia, was having a panic attack on Jan. 20, 2020 when her boyfriend called the police to request a wellness check. Constable Lacy Browning responded to the call, but instead of taking Wang to a hospital, she allegedly abused her physically and emotionally.

  • South Dakota Attorney General Who Killed Man in Crash Gets Speeding Ticket

    Jason Ravnsborg/Wikimedia CommonsJust four days before he was set to stand trial for a fatal road accident, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg got a speeding ticket—for going 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.It was Ravnsborg’s seventh speeding infraction in seven years, according to local media—but hardly his most serious traffic violation.That came in September 2020 when Ravnsborg rammed his car into Joseph Boever on a highway shoulder while driving home from a Republican Party function.Ravns