St. Paul man, 74, sentenced for shooting one housemate, attempting to shoot another

Sep. 1—A St. Paul man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for shooting one housemate during an October argument in their West Side residence and attempting to shoot a second one.

On Tuesday, Francisco Moreno Magalon, 74, sat silently in an orange jumpsuit and COVID-19 face mask, his head down, listening to a Spanish interpreter explain the sentence that Ramsey County District Judge Paul Yang handed down.

Magalon was sentenced to seven years for shooting the first housemate in the face. Of that, he will spend 4 1/2 years in prison and the remaining time on supervised release.

He also was sentenced to three years for the attempted shooting of the second housemate. Of that, he will spend two years in prison and one year on supervised release. He will serve his sentence consecutively. He was given credit for 313 days of time served.

He was originally charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty July 15. As part of the plea agreement, his charges were downgraded to one count each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Magalon declined his opportunity to speak and neither of his victims came to court to give victim-impact statements.

His attorney, Sarah Leonard, spoke on his behalf.

"What happened in October 2020 couldn't be further from the person I've gotten to know over the past year," she said. "I have found Mr. Magalon to be an extremely kind and gentle person. This would have never happened if he hadn't been drinking that night. I know that he's extremely remorseful over what happened."

Prosecutor Nelson Rhodus reminded the judge about the suffering of the victims.

"This was an incident that had a significant impact on both victims in this case," he said. "This was just an inch away from a double homicide."

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Oct. 23 in a multi-occupancy residence in the 400 block of Curtice Street on St. Paul's West Side.

Witnesses told police that Magalon appeared drunk and was arguing with a 62-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. Magalon became angry and pulled out a handgun and fired a round at the 62-year-old man, striking him on the right side of his chin. The 43-year-old man confronted Magalon, who pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger. The gun jammed and did not fire, the complaint states.