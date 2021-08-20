St. Paul man accused in Maplewood burglary spree while awaiting charges on St. Paul incidents

Aug. 20—An alleged chronic burglar, already facing multiple charges in 13 St. Paul incidents, was charged by warrant Tuesday with 18 additional counts related to a crime spree in Maplewood, North St. Paul and St. Paul.

Adam William Klemmer, 25, of St. Paul, is charged with seven counts of burglary, three counts of theft, six counts of damage to property and one count possession of drugs. Authorities say the Maplewood incidents took place while Klemmer was out on bail, awaiting his next court date in the St. Paul incidents.

According to the criminal complaint, the burglaries took place during an eight-hour time span from late July 5 through early July 6, 2021. Damage to property is estimated to be over $100,000.

The following is an account of the affected businesses and/or crimes:

— At 10:20 p.m. at Audi St. Paul at 2450 Hwy. 61, a rock was thrown through a glass service door and a 2021 Audi Q7 was driven straight through a closed garage door. The damage to the business was estimated at $22,000.

— At 1 a.m. at Subway at 2231 11th Ave. in North St. Paul, entrance was gained by damaging a back door. Two cash drawers were missing. Surveillance video shows a man matching Klemmer's description stomping on the cash drawers to open them.

— At 3 a.m. at Sharktooth Tattoo and VT Nails at 500 Lexington Parkway S. in St. Paul, multiple items were taken, including a computer, watch and camera.

— At 3:50 a.m. at St. Paul Automotive, 910 Randolph Ave. in St. Paul, officers found the front garage doors of the business smashed open and the parking lot's metal gates in the middle of the road. A 2006 Jaguar XJ had been stolen. The damage was estimated to be more than $10,000. The Jaguar was valued between at about $15,000.

— At 4:35 a.m. at Schmeltz Countryside Volkswagen, 1180 Hwy. 36 E. in Maplewood, officers arrived to find an exterior gate had been driven through and the glass of a garage door broken. A 2020 Fiat Spider was missing. Damage estimates were over $2,000 and the Fiat is worth over $35,000.

— At 5:10 a.m. at AAMCO transmission shop, 1905 County Road D in Maplewood, officers found a minivan had been forcefully backed out of the building and ditched in the parking lot.

— At 5:15 a.m. at Eurowerks, 1955 County Road D in Maplewood, officers found the Fiat Spider crashed into the garage door. A laptop computer and two sets of keys were among the items stolen. The cost to repair the door is over $1,000.

— At 6:05 a.m. at T Mobile, 3088 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood, a man was reported to have tried the front door but failed to gain entry.

At 6:30 a.m. officers caught up with Klemmer who fled on foot but was eventually apprehended. When he was searched, police found a baggie of methamphetamine in his pocket, according to the complaint.

A call for comment from Klemmer's attorney was not immediately returned.

Klemmer has three prior felony convictions for theft of motor vehicle. He is ordered to appear in court Sept. 10.