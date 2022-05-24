St. Paul man acquitted in fatal shooting outside North End liquor store

A St. Paul man was found not guilty by a jury last week in Ramsey County District Court in the fatal shooting of a man during a struggle at a liquor store last year.

Trinis Derrell Edwards, 50, was acquitted Thursday of second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated and second-degree murder without intent-while committing a felony in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Kenneth L. Davis Jr., 44, in St. Paul’s North End.

The jury deliberated for about three and a half hours before reaching the verdict.

“While we are disappointed in the verdict reached in this case, we respect the work of the jury and accept their decision,” Dennis Gerhardstein, Ramsey County attorney’s office spokesman, said in a statement this week. “The death of Mr. Davis remains a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Edwards was represented by Leif Carlson, assistant Ramsey County public defender, who said Tuesday that Edwards “asserted self-defense right away.”

“Fortunately, I guess for Mr. Edwards, the liquor store had really good video,” Carlson said. “So the jury was able to watch this entire incident, as if they were witnesses themselves. But it was very hard to watch, because you’re watching Mr. Davis die in front of your eyes.”

According to the criminal complaint, just before 10 p.m. St. Paul police officers were called to Big Discount Liquor at 945 Rice St. on a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find Davis on the ground in the strip mall parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers found two .40-caliber shell casings near him.

Davis was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died about four hours later. The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office determined he died due to loss of blood because of a wound to the abdomen.

The complaint alleged Edwards stole a bottle of vodka from the store and that Davis had confronted him. Carlson said it was not clear from video surveillance or through witnesses whether Edwards stole the vodka or paid for it. He was short money, but the video shows a customer hand him more at the counter, Carlson said.

“As I told the jury, it hardly matters,” he said. “I mean, you don’t handle it this way.”

According to the complaint, a liquor store employee told police he had heard Edwards tell Davis that he had a gun on him. Edwards denied ever saying that, Carlson said. The employee could not be located to testify at the trial.

Another store employee said Davis then showed Edwards his gun, and the two tussled out the door and into the parking lot, according to the complaint.

Video surveillance then showed Edwards appearing to threaten Davis with pepper spray, and the two men got into a heated exchange. Edwards grabbed Davis’ shoulders and Davis tried to remove his handgun from his jacket while wrestling with Edwards. Davis’ handgun fell to the ground. When Davis reached for the gun, Edwards pushed him away, picked it up and shot Davis twice, according to the complaint.

A liquor store employee told police that Davis was a regular customer who was protective of the store. He also said Edwards had been in the store before when he didn’t have enough money to pay for his purchases.

“The whole thing was very, very sad and unnecessary,” Carlson said. “I mean, it began as a dispute over whether Mr. Edwards had lifted a half a pint of vodka or not from a liquor store.”

Edwards had remained jailed since his Dec. 31 arrest in lieu of $1 million bail. After the verdict, he felt “enormous relief,” Carlson said. “And gratitude, frankly.”

