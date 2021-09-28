St. Paul man arrested after calling police, reporting he killed wife

Sep. 28—Police arrested a man after he called 911 early Tuesday to report he killed his wife in their home in St. Paul's North End.

Johnny Ray Aldridge, 46, reported at 3:05 a.m. that he shot the woman at their house on Winnipeg Avenue near Sylvan Street and Oakland Cemetery.

Officers found Aldridge in the parking lot outside the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center and took him into custody without incident. Aldridge provided his address and police went to the couple's home, knocked on the door and got no answer. They entered the residence and discovered Aldridge's wife deceased; she had an apparent gunshot wound, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

Past police reports named Aldridge's wife as Caitlin Aldridge, 41.

Johnny Aldridge also told police that his 13-year-old daughter should be sleeping in the home, according to initial police dispatches of the incident. Linders did not confirm if anyone else was inside the house when they responded.

Police took Aldridge to the homicide unit for questioning, and later booked him into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder. Investigators are looking into what led to the killing.

Records from St. Paul police and Minnesota courts did not show past reports of domestic violence involving the couple. Aldridge called the police twice on July 24, and a 911 telecommunicator indicated in one that he was possibly a "person in crisis," another term for a person having a mental health emergency.

Johnny Aldridge reported at 12:47 p.m. on July 24 that he believed someone may be inside the house and kidnapped Caitlin Aldridge, according to a police record. Earlier that day, at 8:25 a.m., Aldridge called 911 and said he thought his wife was tracking his phone and that she was with someone who was trying to kill him, another police record indicated.

The homicide was the 30th of the year in St. Paul and the eighth this month, including a quadruple fatal shooting. The last time there were this many homicides in a month in St. Paul was September 2019, when there were also eight.

While people sometimes turn themselves in to police, Linders said he's not aware of another time in the last seven years of someone calling the police and saying, "I just killed someone and I'm outside your front door."

Deanna Weniger contributed to this report.