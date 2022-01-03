St. Paul man arrested on suspicion of aiding Mall of America shooter, police say

Jan. 3—A 19-year-old St. Paul man is in custody in connection with a shooting Friday at the Mall of America that injured one man and sent the mall into lockdown.

Latrell Avonte Littles was arrested Sunday in Roseville on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree assault. Littles was identified as leaving the scene of the shooting with the gunman, who is not in custody, Bloomington police Deputy Chief Kim Clausen said Monday.

Littles was taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block Cleveland Avenue North by Bloomington police SWAT team members, with assistance by Roseville police and Ramsey County sheriff's deputies. He remains in custody pending possible charges by the Hennepin County attorney's office.

An altercation led to the shooting, which was not random, Clausen said, who added that the man shot and suspect have had "past contacts" with each other.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, a Bloomington police officer patrolling the third floor of the mall heard a gunshot and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. Mall security immediately initiated a lockdown.

The injured man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

A second man was treated by paramedics and was released at the scene with minor injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation by Bloomington police.