St. Paul man arrested Wednesday near Atwater following police pursuit of vehicle reported stolen

Oct. 2—ATWATER — A 25-year-old St. Paul man was arrested Wednesday following a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Kandiyohi County, according to a news release from the Atwater Police Department.

According to the release, the Atwater Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle that was headed eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 toward Atwater. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Willmar.

The vehicle fled for approximately five miles before hitting train tracks on state Highway 4 after the driver attempted to make a right-hand turn but was unable due to the vehicle's speed.

The man was taken into custody and was being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and Meeker County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Atwater Police Department.