St. Paul man charged with criminal vehicular homicide after Merriam Park crash

Mar. 1—A 31-year-old man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide after running a red light at "an extreme high rate of speed" while drunk and t-boning a car early Saturday morning in St. Paul's Merriam Park neighborhood, prosecutors say.

The collision, which happened at Cretin and Marshal avenues, killed 25-year-old Isiah Desmond Valle-Kirk.

Salvador Juan Battles on Tuesday was charged in Ramsey County District County with criminal vehicular homicide (operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner) and criminal vehicular homicide (operating a vehicle with negligence-under the influence of alcohol).

Battles remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $400,000 bail, which was set by Judge Richard H. Kyle Jr. Battles' request for a public defender was denied.

According to the criminal complaint:

St. Paul police officers who arrived at the crash just before 1:30 a.m. saw Battles' black Toyota 4Runner with heavy front-end damage and Valle-Kirk's maroon Chevrolet Impala with significant damage to the driver's side.

Valle-Kirk was in the driver's seat unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Battles, whose eyes were glossy, smelled of alcohol and his concentration was poor, according to the complaint. He failed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test — when an officer uses a penlight and asks someone to follow the light with his eyes.

Battles told police said he was turning left onto Cretin and the Impala "hit me." However, a witness said the 4Runner was headed north on Cretin at a high rate of speed, ran the red light and t-boned the Impala, according to the complaint. Medics transported Battles to Regions Hospital, where he gave a blood-alcohol sample; results are pending.

A video from Black Coffee and Waffle Bar appear to show Valle-Kirk stopped for a "possible a red light" on westbound Marshall approaching Cretin, according to the complaint. Several vehicles traveling north on Cretin through Marshall appeared to be traveling at a normal rate of speed.

In an instant and "almost a blur," charges read, a vehicle northbound on Cretin entered the intersection "traveling at an extreme rate of speed."

In an interview, Battles said that he was not "completely, you know . . . messed up," according to the complaint. He said he had the green light and thought he was going approximately 30 mph. He admitted that he had been drinking, but said he had one beer.

Battles does not have a Minnesota driver's license and it wasn't known whether he had driving privileges in another state, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.