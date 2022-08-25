St. Paul man charged with grabbing woman at light-rail kiosk, sexually assaulting her outside church

A man is under arrest and charged with sexually assaulting a woman outside a church in St. Paul on Saturday morning.

A 37-year-old woman reported a man she didn’t know grabbed her around the neck at a light-rail transit kiosk near the Capitol and forced her to go to a church stairwell, where he sexually assaulted her, according to a criminal complaint filed this week.

St. Paul police officers were sent to the 400 block of Park Street just before 7 a.m. after a report of a sexual assault that had occurred there about 10 minutes earlier. Officers met a woman at a nearby fast-food restaurant who said a man threatened to “snap her neck” if she did not comply with his demands for sex, the complaint read.

She gave officers a description of the man and said he had a vertical scar on his stomach that was about 6 to 7 inches in length. She was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Officers soon located a man at a nearby gas station who matched the description. An officer took a photo of the man, then went to the hospital to speak with her. When she was shown the photo, her “eyes grew big” and she stated, “Oh my god. That’s him. That’s him. I’m positive that is him,” the complaint read. Police later identified the suspect as Louis Rogers, 64, of St. Paul.

She told a police investigator she had been walking with a friend on Rice Street toward her friend’s house when she was approached by an unknown man who asked if she knew how to use the train to get downtown. She said she agreed to go with him to a transit kiosk to help him get a ticket. Her friend went to a fast‐food restaurant to wait for her.

Once at the kiosk, she told police, he grabbed her around the neck and repeatedly threatened to injure her. She showed the investigator fresh red marks on her neck.

She said he forced her to walk to a stairwell on the east side of a nearby church. When the investigator showed her a photo of the stairwell and asked if that was where she had been assaulted, she broke down in tears and confirmed that it was the scene of the crime, the complaint states.

In a formal interview with police, Rogers denied knowing the woman, saying he had never seen her before. He later recanted that statement and said he had seen her on the “train a few times,” according to the complaint. He denied encountering her on Saturday and assaulting her. He said he did not know how she knew about the scar on his stomach.

Rogers underwent a sexual assault suspect exam. Swabs of his DNA and the woman’s DNA have been sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for processing, according to authorities.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Rogers on Monday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He had a first court appearance on the charge Tuesday and remained jailed in lieu of $80,000 bail.

Most sexual assaults are committed by someone known to a victim; about 20 percent are perpetrated by a stranger, according to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network).

Minnesota court records show Rogers has been convicted of five felonies: drug possession in 1996 and 2007, second-degree aggravated robbery in 2000, sale of a controlled substance in 2005 and third-degree burglary in 2015. He’s been convicted of misdemeanor theft 28 times.

An attorney for Rogers declined to comment on the case Thursday.

