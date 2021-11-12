St. Paul man charged in high-speed crash that killed doctor in Arden Hills

Nov. 12—A St. Paul man was charged Friday following a high-speed crash in Arden Hills that killed a 40-year-old pediatric physician earlier this week.

Norman Darnell Toney, 34, was charged via warrant in Ramsey County District Court with one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint, around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, a Roseville police officer was on patrol when he noticed a dark-colored car weaving in and out of traffic in an aggressive manner at a high rate of speed on Snelling Avenue near County Road C.

The officer, driving an unmarked car, activated squad lights, but the car accelerated away. The officer turned off the lights and continued to follow, losing sight of the car near County Road F where Snelling Avenue turns into Hamline Avenue.

Shortly after, Ramsey County Sheriff deputies responded to the intersection of Ramsey County Highway 96 West and Hamline Avenue in Arden Hills for a "catastrophic crash." The site was about a mile from where the Roseville officer lost sight of the car.

Upon arrival, deputies found what appeared to be a single car crash. The front end of a Toyota Camry and its driver's door had been sheared off. The Camry's engine block was hanging out of the passenger side of the car, the complaint states.

Deputies found the Camry's driver, a 40-year-old man, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Police believe the man had been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, but that the Camry was struck with such force, the buckle broke.

Toney was at the scene, running shoeless back and forth from a pond to the Camry, according to the complaint. He had facial injuries and blood all over his face and hands. He refused to comply with police commands, so he was arrested, according to charges.

Police found the car Toney had been driving, a brown Cadillac SRX, upside down in the pond. When it was pulled from the water, investigators noted that the speedometer was stuck at 103 mph.

Both Toney and the 40-year-old man were transported to Regions Hospital. Toney was treated for minor injuries. The man was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m.

The criminal complaint does not name the man, and the family has requested his name not be released. Police did confirm that he was from Arden Hills and was a pediatric physician on his way to work when he was killed.

Toney was uncooperative with police and in jailhouse conversations with his mother, claimed that the man had jumped out in front of him and that he was being set up "because I'm a black man," the complaint states.

Toney has prior felony convictions for burglary and assault. His criminal record also includes convictions for DWI, drugs, domestic abuse, speeding, driving with a revoked license, lying to police and violating an order for protection.

He was released from prison in the summer of 2021, the complaint states. His next court appearance is set for Monday.