St. Paul man charged with leaving fake bomb outside City Hall-County Courthouse

Dec. 27—A man suspected of constructing a fake bomb and leaving it at the St. Paul City Hall-Ramsey County Courthouse last week has been arrested, police announced Monday.

Dolores Christopher Alvarado, 30, of St. Paul said he placed the device on the City Hall-County Courthouse grounds because he "had issues with Ramsey County," according to a statement released by the Ramsey County sheriff's office.

Alvarado is being held at the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail pending a felony charge of one count of threats of violence with intent to terrorize and on prior warrants from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

"This arrest was the result of a cooperative effort involving the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the St. Paul Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force," Undersheriff Mike Martin said.

According to the criminal complaint, about 7 a.m. Dec. 20, police were called to the City Hall-County Courthouse on a report by maintenance personnel of a suspicious package outside the front doors.

The downtown building and area were evacuated and the St. Paul Police Bomb Squad was dispatched. The device contained various liquids, a pressure plate and wiring that closely resembled the appearance of an improvised explosive device. Authorities determined it was not explosive, the complaint states.

Video surveillance caught Alvarado parking a red Nissan Rogue along the curb and walking on the sidewalk carrying the device. He is seen placing it in front of the Kellogg Boulevard entrance, authorities said.

Police were able to confirm that Alvarado had used the Rogue during the time the device was dropped off. Alvarado was picked up for outstanding warrants and booked for domestic assault charges, the complaint states. The threats of violence charge was added later.

His girlfriend consented to a search of their residence, which revealed the clothing Alvarado was wearing in the video and other components found to be in the fake bomb, the charges say.

When interviewed, Alvarado admitted to constructing the device and placing it in front of the City Hall-County Courthouse, according to the complaint.

Alvarado's criminal history shows a DWI misdemeanor conviction in 2008, a gross misdemeanor conviction in 2010 for carrying a gun without a permit and four felony convictions: criminal sexual assault with a minor in 2012, domestic assault in 2012 and two convictions for not registering as a predatory offender.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.