St. Paul man charged with murder in shooting death of wife

A St. Paul man was charged Wednesday with fatally shooting his wife at their home a day earlier.

Johnny R. Aldridge, 46, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 41-year-old Caitlin K. Aldridge.

The husband remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Caitlin Aldridge was shot in a home on W. Winnipeg Avenue just west of Sylvan Street in the city's North End neighborhood.

The husband called police from the department's headquarters parking lot about 3 a.m. Tuesday to report the homicide.

Officers went to the home and found Caitlin Aldridge already dead, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Police had been to the residence on a "domestic in nature" call in the past, said police spokesman Steve Linders. He described the call as concerning a person in crisis.

